Italy's Under-The-Radar Corner Of Tuscany Has Snow-Capped Mountains And Epic Hiking That Rival The Alps

Ah, the Italian Alps — a paradise that's fodder for travel brochures and Instagram feeds the world over. This is where the milky alpine lake of Sorapis hides below the jagged peaks, where the emerald-blue hue of Lago di Braies beckons hikers, and where the breathtaking mountain passes of Val Gardena unfold in dramatic style. While they might be sublime, they certainly aren't a secret — the small highland region of Trentino Alto Adige counted upwards of 34 million visitors in 2022 alone! But what if Italy offered another mountain range with similarly spiky summits and transcendent views, only without the booming crowds? Cue the Apuan Alps.

This string of chipped and whittled peaks runs in a dash through the northern part of Tuscany. It butts up fantastically to the coast in the northwest and turns inland from there, clocking up heights of roughly 6,500 feet above sea level as it goes. Once upon a time, the great Michealangelo came here to pick out stone for his statues. Today, huge quarries still pockmark the peaks, but there are also quaint mountain lodges, charming hamlets, summit hikes, and even via ferrata to conquer. If you're looking for an alternative to the Dolomites, you may well have found it.

Getting to the region should be a cinch thanks to its proximity to the popular airports of Tuscany. Pisa, for example, is only a 90-minute drive away, while Florence is 2.5 hours to the southeast. Alternatively, the Apuan Alps also make a fantastic next pitstop after the beautiful villages of Cinque Terre, which await only a little over an hour's drive through the mountains on the Ligurian coast.