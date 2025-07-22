One Of Los Angeles' Best-Kept Secrets Is A Michelin-Rated Seafood Restaurant With A Frequently Changing Menu

The name Holbox instantly conjures up images of the dreamy Mexican island on the north coast of the Yucatán Peninsula with white sand beaches, turquoise waters, and unforgettable sunsets. But what if we told you there's a restaurant in Los Angeles that can transport you to that very same island, bite by bite?

Tucked away inside Mercado La Paloma — an unassuming food hall in South-Central L.A. — Holbox might not catch your eye at first glance. It's one of several modest stalls within the Mercado, a vibrant community space established in 1999 in response to residents of nearby housing developments who wanted to recreate the lively food markets of their home countries.

Among those small, simple stalls is a culinary gem run by chef Gilberto Cetina, Holbox. Since opening its doors in 2017, Holbox has garnered impressive recognition. It's the first marisquería in the U.S. to earn a Michelin star as well as the first to win one two years in a row. It was also named Restaurant of the Year in 2023 by the Los Angeles Times.