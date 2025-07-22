What Does It Mean To Visit An Enclave Country?

Visiting an enclave country is unlike visiting any other nation — especially the two located in Italy — since neither has an airport. The experience of walking into one country from another, knowing that whichever direction you go, you'll eventually return, feels more like exploring a neighborhood or a city than a sovereign nation. The closest airport to San Marino is Federico Fellini International Airport in Rimini, which is only 17 miles away. From there, it is accessible by car or bus, since there is no train system either. Once you're inside San Marino, you will be able to explore the world's oldest country and Europe's "best-kept secret," a microstate full of history and charm.

Vatican City, on the other hand, is very easy and straightforward to visit, as you only need to be in the Italian capital of Rome to access it via two main entrances: Via della Conciliazione on the southeast side to get to St. Peter's Square, or Viale Vaticano on the northwest side to reach the Vatican Museums. As for the enclave country of Lesotho, you can fly into its only hub, Moshoeshoe International Airport, or simply travel by land from another part of South Africa, one of the world's "most desirable tourist destinations" that is also one of the most dangerous.