Two Picturesque Islands Off France's Coast Offer A Wildly Serene Escape From The Crowds In Cannes

If you're planning a trip to the French Riviera, you're probably gearing up to stroll along the famous La Croisette in Cannes (yes, there are many things to do in the city besides attending the iconic film festival), and soak up the sun at popular beaches like Plage du Fossan in Menton, a picturesque hidden gem in the crowded French Riviera. You might also hit up one of the charming wine bars in Antibes, a coastal town renowned for its vibrant arts scene and thriving café culture. But what if you could press pause on the crowds and discover a peaceful haven just minutes away?

Head to the Lérins Islands, just 15 minutes by boat from Cannes. The archipelago comprises five small islands. Only two, Île Sainte-Marguerite and Île Saint-Honorat, are inhabited — and even then, by fewer than 50 people in total. One is a paradise for nature lovers, with more than 150 hectares of publicly managed forest and several trails inviting you to disconnect from the hurdles of everyday life, while the other is perfect if you're seeking to reconnect with your inner self through contemplation, prayer, and a good glass of local wine — all provided by the resident monastic community.

Ferries to the Lérins Islands depart from Cannes' old port (Quai Laubeuf) generally every 30 to 60 minutes during the high season. Despite being just minutes apart, there is no direct connection between the two islands (unless you're lucky enough to have a private boat). Only one company operates to Saint-Honorat, and you'll need to return to the mainland before hopping over. Take it as a chance to savor a fresh croissant at Boulangerie Le Pain Paillasse in Le Suquet, or sip on a bubbly Mimosa at Le Roof at Five Seas Hotel before catching the next ferry.