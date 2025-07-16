Two Picturesque Islands Off France's Coast Offer A Wildly Serene Escape From The Crowds In Cannes
If you're planning a trip to the French Riviera, you're probably gearing up to stroll along the famous La Croisette in Cannes (yes, there are many things to do in the city besides attending the iconic film festival), and soak up the sun at popular beaches like Plage du Fossan in Menton, a picturesque hidden gem in the crowded French Riviera. You might also hit up one of the charming wine bars in Antibes, a coastal town renowned for its vibrant arts scene and thriving café culture. But what if you could press pause on the crowds and discover a peaceful haven just minutes away?
Head to the Lérins Islands, just 15 minutes by boat from Cannes. The archipelago comprises five small islands. Only two, Île Sainte-Marguerite and Île Saint-Honorat, are inhabited — and even then, by fewer than 50 people in total. One is a paradise for nature lovers, with more than 150 hectares of publicly managed forest and several trails inviting you to disconnect from the hurdles of everyday life, while the other is perfect if you're seeking to reconnect with your inner self through contemplation, prayer, and a good glass of local wine — all provided by the resident monastic community.
Ferries to the Lérins Islands depart from Cannes' old port (Quai Laubeuf) generally every 30 to 60 minutes during the high season. Despite being just minutes apart, there is no direct connection between the two islands (unless you're lucky enough to have a private boat). Only one company operates to Saint-Honorat, and you'll need to return to the mainland before hopping over. Take it as a chance to savor a fresh croissant at Boulangerie Le Pain Paillasse in Le Suquet, or sip on a bubbly Mimosa at Le Roof at Five Seas Hotel before catching the next ferry.
Île Sainte-Marguerite, the untamed beauty of the Mediterranean
A "forest in the water" — this is what locals love to call Île Sainte-Marguerite, and no better words could ever describe the dense canopy of Aleppo pines and eucalyptus trees that greet you from afar before even setting foot on it. Although the island stretches just under two miles in length, it boasts an impressive variety of plant species, many of which are protected under its Natura 2000 and biological reserve status. No cars are allowed on Île Sainte-Marguerite, so exploring it on foot is the only way to go – a full loop around the island takes just about three hours. If a long hike isn't your thing, plenty of shorter, family-friendly routes to choose from.
The majestic 17th-century Fort Royal held for over a decade one of history's most mysterious prisoners, the Man in the Iron Mask –you might recognize the story from the 1998 movie featuring Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio brooding behind a metal faceplate. Today, you can visit the modest cell where he was confined, and even sleep inside the fortress' dormitories (as a matter of fact, this is the only way to stay overnight on the island). The Musée du Masque de Fer et du Fort Royal is open year-round.
The same legend also extends offshore. Just a few meters beneath the surface lies France's pioneering submarine eco-museum — the first in the Mediterranean Basin — showcasing six enigmatic stone masks by Dover-born environmentalist and artist Jason deCaires Taylor. These masks pay tribute to the island's history while doubling as an artificial reef to promote marine biodiversity, thanks to their ocean-friendly materials. These works can be admired by snorkeling just off the coast (no scuba gear or certification required).
Spirituality meets fine wine in Île Saint-Honorat
Home to a beautiful fortified monastery, the Abbey of Lérins, first built in the 11th century a, Île Saint-Honorat is currently inhabited by a couple of dozen Cistercian monks, who curiously "own" and manage nearly the entire island. As with her "sister" island, walking is the best way to make the most of it. In just about an hour, you can comfortably cover the perimeter of the island, which stretches just under a mile in length. Along the way, be sure to visit the two remaining Napoleonic cannon heating furnaces, impressive relics dating back to the end of the 18th century — you can find them at the island's eastern and western tips.
Unlike Île Sainte-Marguerite's exclusive La Guérite – a stylish seaside spot where Greek chef Yiannis Kioroglou serves up sun-kissed Mediterranean fare like grilled octopus that melts like butter, burrata with heirloom tomatoes and basil, and mezze-style starter – Île Saint-Honorat keeps things more laid-back. The island's single restaurant, La Tonnelle, serves Provençal-style cuisine with ingredients sourced from the surrounding region. Think fresh veggies, olive oil, and the scrumptious wines produced by the monks from the island's eight hectares of vineyards. Their Syrah, Chardonnay, and Clairette – which have been made here for more than a century and a half – are also available for private wine tastings. The restaurant is only open for lunch. Not a big deal, as the only way to stay overnight on the island is by booking a retreat at the monastery (starting from two nights).
When planning your visit, also keep in mind that access can be limited during windy conditions, especially for people with reduced mobility, so it's wise to check boat schedules and weather forecasts beforehand to avoid unexpected disruptions.