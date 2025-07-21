Iowa's Little Airport With Convenient Local Flight Options Is Known For Friendly Staff And Laid-Back Vibes
Travelers who live between Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, have access to an airport with free parking and daily local flight options. About two and a half hours from Des Moines, in Burlington, Iowa, is a small airport with short security lines and staff so friendly that they offer umbrella service when it rains. Southeast Iowa Regional Airport (BRL) serves approximately 6,000 visitors annually, which is a small fraction of the over 3 million visitors who rolled through Des Moines International Airport in 2024.
The Southeast Iowa Regional Airport, formerly known as the Burlington Regional Airport, has been offering commercial flights since 1931. The small airport currently has a partnership with Contour Airlines, which gives passengers a complimentary carry-on bag and one free checked bag, as well as free drinks and snacks. At Southeast Iowa Regional Airport, you'll skip the crowds at check-in, and since TSA is finally phasing out taking off your shoes in the airline security line, getting to your gate will be a breeze.
You can fly here from Southeast Iowa Regional Airport
Although the airline only has one route, there are daily departures from Southeast Iowa Regional Airport that take travelers directly to America's most well-connected airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport. With O'Hare offering over 1300 daily direct domestic and international flights, a single layover there can get you to practically anywhere you need to go.
Speedy security checks and direct flights aren't the only perks of utilizing one of America's best small airports. The 50-seat Contour jets deliver a laid-back vibe with extra legroom and a choice of window or aisle seats. According to the airline's website, the jets are "on par with the first-class offerings of major carriers on similar aircraft types." The airport also offers free short-term and long-term parking, as well as an Avis car rental service.