Iowa's Little Airport With Convenient Local Flight Options Is Known For Friendly Staff And Laid-Back Vibes

Travelers who live between Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, have access to an airport with free parking and daily local flight options. About two and a half hours from Des Moines, in Burlington, Iowa, is a small airport with short security lines and staff so friendly that they offer umbrella service when it rains. Southeast Iowa Regional Airport (BRL) serves approximately 6,000 visitors annually, which is a small fraction of the over 3 million visitors who rolled through Des Moines International Airport in 2024.

The Southeast Iowa Regional Airport, formerly known as the Burlington Regional Airport, has been offering commercial flights since 1931. The small airport currently has a partnership with Contour Airlines, which gives passengers a complimentary carry-on bag and one free checked bag, as well as free drinks and snacks. At Southeast Iowa Regional Airport, you'll skip the crowds at check-in, and since TSA is finally phasing out taking off your shoes in the airline security line, getting to your gate will be a breeze.