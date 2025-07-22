This Serene, Swampy State Park In Tennessee Has Gorgeous Camping Spots, Peaceful Paddling, And Trails
Just north of Memphis, where the majestic yet endangered waters of the Mississippi River flow between Arkansas and Tennessee, lies a serene stretch of wilderness known as the Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park. According to one previous visitor's appraisal on Tripadvisor, the protected area is "the best kept secret in the [South]." Featuring a 13,476-acre mosaic of bottomland hardwoods, swampy bayous, glassy lakes, and the tree-laden Chickasaw Bluffs, this vast swath of wilds is about as diverse as they come. Here, you can roam the Volunteer State's great outdoors by loch or land, enjoying a peaceful paddle above the rustling waters or a wandering ramble along the various hiking trails.
Meeman-Shelby Forest, located on the outskirts of the city of Millington, opens bright and early at 7 a.m. each day, closing at 7 p.m. But you can grab your best camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors and stay longer. The park has a handful of spacious, rustic cabins, perched right along the banks of Poplar Tree Lake. The newly-renovated, two-bedroom abodes range in price between $129 and $258 per night (excluding taxes and other fees), at the time of writing. Depending on when you visit, there are also dozens of campsites sprinkled throughout the park's wooded campground, which is currently closed for renovations, with plans to reopen better than ever in the fall of 2026. You can also find a slew of accommodations in Millington proper, which is only about a 30-minute drive away from the Memphis International Airport (MEM), including a Days Inn by Wyndham and a Holiday Inn Express & Suites.
Paddle 'round Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park
Afternoon floats and sunset views await at Poplar Tree Lake, which lies on the southern end of Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park. Bring along your watercraft of choice to meander along this 125-acre body of water from shore to shore. You will have to pay a small launch fee of $2 (at the time of writing) if you want to bring your own gear. Otherwise, there are pedal boats, row boats, canoes, kayaks, tandem kayaks, and paddleboards available to rent on site, with hourly rates ranging from $6 to $13. Depending on how fast you go, you should be able to make your way around the lake in about two hours.
For a more educational excursion, register for a guided tour of the lake. The state park offers a variety of ranger-led paddle and pontoon boat tours throughout the year, which vary in price and can be reserved online. Life jackets are also available to rent for $5, at the time of writing. While you're out on the water, be on the lookout for motorboats, which tend to frequent the western corner of the lake. You'll also want to keep tabs on the lake's water levels, and practice caution — or opt to steer clear of the water altogether — during high winds.
Explore Meeman-Shelby Forest by land
There's far more to see in Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park beyond the lake. More than 20 miles of hiking trails wind through the park, from the 3.5-mile Woodland Trail to the sprawling 8-mile Chickasaw Bluff Trail. As you traipse along the latter, which takes you along the postcard-perfect wooded bluff, you'll be able to catch views of Poplar Tree Lake from above. Trek through the hardwood forest and swampy wetlands for about 4 miles via the Pioneer Springs Trail, which is "perfect for a hike to soak in nature's beauty," the state park notes on Facebook. If you'd rather tackle the rugged lands on two wheels, there is a paved bicycle trail that spans about 5 miles. It is multi-use, though, so prepare to share the path with hikers.
Fancy a bit of birding as you stroll along? The state park is considered one of the best birdwatching destinations in America. In 2006, the National Audubon Society designated Meeman-Shelby Forest as an Important Bird Area. More than 240 species of birds have been observed in the park, from Mississippi kites and hooded warblers in the summer to ducks and geese in the winter, so don't forget to bring along a pair of binoculars.
Be sure to pop by the nature center, located on the shore of the lake, to tour fish aquariums and see fascinating exhibits of turtles, snakes, and salamanders. The facility also houses an indoor butterfly garden, which is only open seasonally. The nature center itself is open from Memorial Day until Labor Day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.