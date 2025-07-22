This Serene, Swampy State Park In Tennessee Has Gorgeous Camping Spots, Peaceful Paddling, And Trails

Just north of Memphis, where the majestic yet endangered waters of the Mississippi River flow between Arkansas and Tennessee, lies a serene stretch of wilderness known as the Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park. According to one previous visitor's appraisal on Tripadvisor, the protected area is "the best kept secret in the [South]." Featuring a 13,476-acre mosaic of bottomland hardwoods, swampy bayous, glassy lakes, and the tree-laden Chickasaw Bluffs, this vast swath of wilds is about as diverse as they come. Here, you can roam the Volunteer State's great outdoors by loch or land, enjoying a peaceful paddle above the rustling waters or a wandering ramble along the various hiking trails.

Meeman-Shelby Forest, located on the outskirts of the city of Millington, opens bright and early at 7 a.m. each day, closing at 7 p.m. But you can grab your best camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors and stay longer. The park has a handful of spacious, rustic cabins, perched right along the banks of Poplar Tree Lake. The newly-renovated, two-bedroom abodes range in price between $129 and $258 per night (excluding taxes and other fees), at the time of writing. Depending on when you visit, there are also dozens of campsites sprinkled throughout the park's wooded campground, which is currently closed for renovations, with plans to reopen better than ever in the fall of 2026. You can also find a slew of accommodations in Millington proper, which is only about a 30-minute drive away from the Memphis International Airport (MEM), including a Days Inn by Wyndham and a Holiday Inn Express & Suites.