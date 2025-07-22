One Of Hawaii's Most Sensational State Parks Is A Maui Escape With Black Sand Beaches And Stunning Scenic Trails
Hawaii is home to 50 state parks spread across five islands, but there's only one state park with a black sand beach. Wai'ānapanapa State Park is a 122-acre park located in East Maui on a coastal trail near the end of the infamous Road to Hana, also known as the Hana Highway. The Road to Hana is Hawaii's world-renowned highway full of twists, turns, waterfalls, and tropical charm. The scenic 64.4-mile-long road connects two towns on the island, Kahului and Hana.
Within Wai'ānapanapa State Park, you'll find hiking trails, a blowhole, a lush green hala forest, caves, an ancient religious temple known as a heiau, and Maui's only black sand beach. Wai'ānapanapa means "glistening waters," according to the park's official website, and the stunning black sand of Pa'iloa Beach glistens against the waves. However, the dramatic black coastline is not sand; it's basalt, a pebble-like result of hot lava cooled by seawater. There is no lifeguard on duty at this beach, so please check the swimming conditions before visiting. Hawaii has more than one famous beautiful black sand beach, but visiting Pa'iloa Beach is a uniquely different experience from the resort beaches on Maui.
Where to hike at Wai'ānapanapa State Park
If you're still curious about the best things to do on your Maui vacation, there's lots more to see at Wai'ānapanapa State Park. Walk five minutes from the parking lot to find ancient lava-tube caves. Some local legends claim that the freshwater in these caves was historically used for essential purposes, such as preparing food. Today, you can get to these serene spaces through a loop trail and swim in the refreshing pools.
With stunning panoramic views, Wai'ānapanapa State Park has no shortage of unique sites to explore. Starting with a 2-hour walk along the coastline on the Kihaapi'ilani Trail, which descends a lava-stepping-stone pathway to ancient ruins. For a short and quick hike, try the Black Sand Beach and Blowhole route, which is best from September through July, according to the hiking website AllTrails. The route begins on a paved path and ends on the black sand beach, revealing vista views, a blow hole, and an ancient temple along the way.
The Waiʻanapanapa Coast Trail North is a year-round trail that's considered moderately challenging. This hike is on the historic King Trail, a path once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. The idea of the King Trail is said to have been established by King Kahekili and completed by King Pi'ilani in the 16th century. Along the way, you'll enjoy seeing the jagged cliffs of Mount Haleakala and the incredible Hana coast.
When and how to visit Wai'ānapanapa State Park
Planning a visit to Wai'ānapanapa State Park will take some time, as non-residents are required to make a reservation, and same-day reservations are not available. You can book your reservation up to 30 days in advance on the state park website. You should arrive within the first 30 minutes of your scheduled reservation time, or you may be denied entry, according to the park's website.
Maui is a fantastic island to visit all year and an unexpectedly perfect fall destination. Visit Maui from April to October for the ideal weather, and visit Wai'ānapanapa early in the morning or late in the afternoon to avoid the crowds. For comfy accommodations with stunning oceanfront views, consider staying at the three-star Hana Kai Maui Resort or the luxurious four-star Hana-Maui Resort. Both of which are a short 10-minute drive from Wai'ānapanapa State Park.