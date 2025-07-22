One Of Hawaii's Most Sensational State Parks Is A Maui Escape With Black Sand Beaches And Stunning Scenic Trails

If you're still curious about the best things to do on your Maui vacation, there's lots more to see at Wai'ānapanapa State Park. Walk five minutes from the parking lot to find ancient lava-tube caves. Some local legends claim that the freshwater in these caves was historically used for essential purposes, such as preparing food. Today, you can get to these serene spaces through a loop trail and swim in the refreshing pools.

With stunning panoramic views, Wai'ānapanapa State Park has no shortage of unique sites to explore. Starting with a 2-hour walk along the coastline on the Kihaapi'ilani Trail, which descends a lava-stepping-stone pathway to ancient ruins. For a short and quick hike, try the Black Sand Beach and Blowhole route, which is best from September through July, according to the hiking website AllTrails. The route begins on a paved path and ends on the black sand beach, revealing vista views, a blow hole, and an ancient temple along the way.

The Waiʻanapanapa Coast Trail North is a year-round trail that's considered moderately challenging. This hike is on the historic King Trail, a path once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. The idea of the King Trail is said to have been established by King Kahekili and completed by King Pi'ilani in the 16th century. Along the way, you'll enjoy seeing the jagged cliffs of Mount Haleakala and the incredible Hana coast.