Just Outside Of Indianapolis Is The Midwest's Most Mouth-Watering Summertime Tenderloin Trail

And they say America is a melting pot with no real cuisine of its own. But just look at Baxley, Georgia's unmatched brisket or the Gullah Geechee seafood trail of North Carolina and it's easy to glean that such a statement simply isn't true. Another mouthwatering example? The Indiana tenderloin. The crispy pork sandwich is one of the most essential Hoosier experiences and an annual summertime festival pays homage to the juicy bite.

The Hamilton County Tenderloin Trail takes place every Tuesday from late June to late July. Hamilton County, about an hour and forty minutes southeast of Indianapolis, has more than 50 restaurants that regularly participate in Tenderloin Tuesday by offering discounts and specials to diners holding the free Tenderloin Trail pass. Diners who prove that they crunched into a tenderloin at four restaurants during that time win a Tenderloin Tuesday t-shirt.

What makes tenderloin so special? Nick's Kitchen, in Huntington, about an hour and a half north of Hamilton County, claims to be the home of the first tenderloin sandwich, created by Nick Freinstein around 1908. Think of it as a pork version of German wienerschnitzel on a roll. A serious tenderloin is most notable for its size. The lean pork is pounded so thin as to greatly exceed the size of the bun on which it's deposited (and sometimes also the plate), making it resemble the rings of Saturn. Standard toppings are ketchup, mayonnaise, and onions, but Freinstein's original included pickles, too.