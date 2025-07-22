Just Outside Of Indianapolis Is The Midwest's Most Mouth-Watering Summertime Tenderloin Trail
And they say America is a melting pot with no real cuisine of its own. But just look at Baxley, Georgia's unmatched brisket or the Gullah Geechee seafood trail of North Carolina and it's easy to glean that such a statement simply isn't true. Another mouthwatering example? The Indiana tenderloin. The crispy pork sandwich is one of the most essential Hoosier experiences and an annual summertime festival pays homage to the juicy bite.
The Hamilton County Tenderloin Trail takes place every Tuesday from late June to late July. Hamilton County, about an hour and forty minutes southeast of Indianapolis, has more than 50 restaurants that regularly participate in Tenderloin Tuesday by offering discounts and specials to diners holding the free Tenderloin Trail pass. Diners who prove that they crunched into a tenderloin at four restaurants during that time win a Tenderloin Tuesday t-shirt.
What makes tenderloin so special? Nick's Kitchen, in Huntington, about an hour and a half north of Hamilton County, claims to be the home of the first tenderloin sandwich, created by Nick Freinstein around 1908. Think of it as a pork version of German wienerschnitzel on a roll. A serious tenderloin is most notable for its size. The lean pork is pounded so thin as to greatly exceed the size of the bun on which it's deposited (and sometimes also the plate), making it resemble the rings of Saturn. Standard toppings are ketchup, mayonnaise, and onions, but Freinstein's original included pickles, too.
The Hamilton County Tenderloin Trail
If you're a visitor to Hamilton County, you might not have time in your itinerary to win a shirt. Instead, just enjoy the journey of demolishing all the cracker-crumb-crusted, buttermilk-soaked sandwiches you can stomach. It's best to stay in upmarket Carmel, where accommodation options include chic Autograph Collection lodging Hotel Carmichael, near the Carmel Arts & Design District.
There are 15 Tenderloin Trail restaurants in Carmel alone. For something a little different, Dooley O'Toole's serves up a regular, giant tenderloin or a miniature version. Either includes the choice to get it breaded or grilled. Upland Brewing Co., a local chain, offers a Hoosier Tenderloin, topped with chow chow, a relish made from summer vegetables, or a vegan alternative made with seitan, a wheat-based protein. Rosie's Place, which has three locations in the region, including Carmel, is the way to start your day with a pork tenderloin Benedict that's drowned in sausage gravy. Craving pizza but want to get your tenderloin fix, as well? They've combined the two just for the Trail at Crafters Pizza & Drafthouse.
Get out between bites in Hamilton County
Resist the urge to nap between each tenderloin and make time to explore the region. In the charming family destination of Fishers, Conner Prairie is the first Smithsonian-affiliated museum in Indiana. But the word "museum" may be too small for all that the destination encompasses. Located on the banks of the White River, the center of this living history experience is the 19th-century home of entrepreneur William Conner, located on 800 acres of woods. The immersive site is a peek into the history of Indiana, but also its art and science.
Nearby, it's fun to hit up Fishers' Nickel Plate District. A stay at Hotel Nickel Plate, part of Tapestry Collection by Hilton, puts visitors right into the downtown action, including access to excellent shopping and live shows featuring national acts like Yo La Tengo and Michael Franti at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. There are also ample chances to dig into more tenderloin, including a meal at the eye-appealing scratch kitchen of Four Day Ray Brewing.
Nickel Plate Trail brings joggers, bikers, and folks on a leisurely stroll five miles from downtown Fishers all the way to neighboring Noblesville. Once there, take in some local art at Noblesville Creates or bring home memories from the NobleMade Gift Shop. Of course, there are also 10 places to score a tenderloin in town, while you're there. After all, you're in Hamilton County for a meaty purpose.