This Upstate New York Town Is A Hidden Gem For Laid-Back Lake Days, Boat Tours, And Budget-Friendly Charm

Brewerton's lakeside views, while fantastic, are far from the only thing keeping visitors coming back for more. The town itself is warm, charming, and home to historical sites like Fort Brewerton and Oliver Steven Blockhouse – the ultimate attraction-museum combo that'll get you acquainted with the fascinating local history.

What really makes Brewerton a desirable destination is its affordability. Places like Days Inn by Wyndham Brewerton are not only located right near the lake but also charge roughly $80 for a night's stay plus breakfast. Having said that, if you're looking for a wider array of accommodation options without going too much out of your budget, we'd recommend staying in Syracuse and traveling back and forth.

Eating out in Brewerton is pretty cheap, too. Brewer Union Cafe and Top This Pizza all come highly reviewed on Tripadvisor, and at the time of writing this article, full meals here cost between $10 and $20 — it doesn't get any better than that. As far as entertainment goes, there are plenty of either free or unbelievably cheap activities to choose from, from sunbathing and picnicking to catching a show or class at the Brewerton Center for the Arts. After adding everything up, the average traveler can expect to pay well under $130 a day during their trip to Brewerton, including accommodation and gas, a price tag that rivals even what you'd pay in other affordable lake destinations like Milwaukee.