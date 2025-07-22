Michigan's Unique County Is An Upper Peninsula Gem Known For Impressive Natural Scenery And Its Own 'Area 51'
There are a number of sites around the United States where things happen that are simply unexplainable. There's Nevada's Extraterrestrial Highway, which takes you as close to Area 51 as possible, or the mysterious stones that are America's own Stonehenge in New Hampshire. In Michigan's Upper Peninsula, you can find a mysterious area known as "the Keweenaw vortex," where a mysteriously shaped tree grows above an underground river. Some say, magical things happen there.
Located in the small community of Allouez in Keweenaw County, the vortex is marked by a hand-painted sign featuring figures of wizards. Legend has it that the vortex is near the location of a Native American burial ground, as well as "an underground whirlpool where two rivers meet and strange things happen," according to the Detroit Free Press, which dubbed it "one of the strangest tourist stops in the Upper Peninsula." Some even believe that the vortex has healing powers, and rumor has it that the nearby woods are haunted.
Keweenaw County is the northernmost county in the state of Michigan, and it's also the least populated. The county makes up the upper half of the Keweenaw Peninsula, a small peninsula on the Upper Peninsula — a double peninsula, if you will. It's located on the Upper Peninsula's western side, about 150 miles from the Wisconsin border and more than 350 miles from Minneapolis. The closest international airport is 250 miles away in Green Bay, Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB). Houghton County Memorial Airport (CMX) is about 10 miles away, and takes flights from Chicago.
The mysteries of the Keweenaw Vortex
Described as Michigan's answer to Area 51, the Keweenaw vortex is located in the community of Allouez near a store called Prospector's Paradise, which features a sign calling it the "rock Walmart." It sells stones, crystals, minerals, and more. Nearby, there's a historic red brick building with "the Last Place on Earth" hand-painted on it, making for an eerie sight. Inside you'll find Kuusi Modern Mercantile, which offers a selection of home goods, pantry items, and gifts.
Near the vortex is a gnarled tree that some believe is magic. Visitors place their hands on the knots to access the tree's healing energy. This mysterious spot even inspired a paranormal romance series, "The Undercover Elementals" by Anna Durand. She told the literary website Sorchia's Universe, "I love the idea of the vortex, so naturally, something similar made its way into my writing." Durand also gave exact directions to reach the vortex: "The vortex itself lies behind the shop. You walk over a tiny wooden bridge and follow the handwritten sign that says 'VORTEX' with an arrow pointing to the right. Soon, you reach a spot in the woods where hunks of trees serve as seating around the odd little altar situated near a stand of gnarled, lumpy trees."
What to do in Keweenaw County
If you're skeptical of the vortex's purported magical powers, you'll still find plenty to do in Keweenaw County, especially when it comes to outdoor activities. If you're visiting in winter, experienced and daring skiers will want to go to the Mount Bohemia Ski Resort in Mohawk, which has 107 ski runs — and 104 are for experts only. Sounds too scary? You can skip the slopes and head to the resort's Nordic Spa to enjoy the hot tub, outdoor pool, saunas, and other amenities.
In warmer months, Keweenaw County is a popular location for hiking, backpacking, and boating. Isle Royale National Park (pictured above) is home to Greenstone Ridge Trail, one of the top hikes in Michigan, offering over 40 miles of difficult hiking with stunning views of Lake Superior. This remote park is one of the least visited national parks in the United States, accessible only by boat or seaplane — but fans say it's worth the trip. If you want easier access, Canyon Falls Roadside Park, Estivant Pines Wilderness Nature Sanctuary, and Cliff View Trail are reachable by car, and all offer easy to moderate hikes.
In the summer, the county's numerous beaches offer spots for swimming, boating, fishing, picnicking, beach volleyball, and even surfing. Adventurous and experienced divers can visit the Keweenaw Underwater Preserve, home to shipwrecks dating back to the 1800s. Keweenaw Historical Park is home to one of the world's oldest and largest lava flows. As if all this natural beauty wasn't enough, Keweenaw County is also far enough north that, depending on the time of year you visit, you might even see the Northern Lights.