Michigan's Unique County Is An Upper Peninsula Gem Known For Impressive Natural Scenery And Its Own 'Area 51'

There are a number of sites around the United States where things happen that are simply unexplainable. There's Nevada's Extraterrestrial Highway, which takes you as close to Area 51 as possible, or the mysterious stones that are America's own Stonehenge in New Hampshire. In Michigan's Upper Peninsula, you can find a mysterious area known as "the Keweenaw vortex," where a mysteriously shaped tree grows above an underground river. Some say, magical things happen there.

Located in the small community of Allouez in Keweenaw County, the vortex is marked by a hand-painted sign featuring figures of wizards. Legend has it that the vortex is near the location of a Native American burial ground, as well as "an underground whirlpool where two rivers meet and strange things happen," according to the Detroit Free Press, which dubbed it "one of the strangest tourist stops in the Upper Peninsula." Some even believe that the vortex has healing powers, and rumor has it that the nearby woods are haunted.

Keweenaw County is the northernmost county in the state of Michigan, and it's also the least populated. The county makes up the upper half of the Keweenaw Peninsula, a small peninsula on the Upper Peninsula — a double peninsula, if you will. It's located on the Upper Peninsula's western side, about 150 miles from the Wisconsin border and more than 350 miles from Minneapolis. The closest international airport is 250 miles away in Green Bay, Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB). Houghton County Memorial Airport (CMX) is about 10 miles away, and takes flights from Chicago.