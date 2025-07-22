This Adrenaline-Filled New Jersey City Is An Artsy Escape With Small-Town Charm And Fast Cars

Some people visit a city that's quiet and laid-back, such as charming riverside boroughs that offer chill, historic, or artsy downtown scenes. Other people visit a city that's known for its thrilling activities, such as the world's longest indoor go-kart track, a multi-level attraction in New Jersey. However, there's one particular city in the Garden State that has small-town charm and adrenaline-fueled action in equal measure: Millville. With its artsy spirit and electrifying motorsports, Millville occupies a unique spot on New Jersey's list of vacation destinations, yet deserves far more attention from travelers.

Millville is about an hour away by car from both the Philadelphia International and South Jersey Regional Airports. Because mid-summer is when it's hottest and most humid in Millville, early and late summer are the sweet spots to visit the city; the rest of the year is quite chilly. There are several lodging options in Millville, including chain hotels, or you can opt for a suitable vacation rental on Airbnb or VRBO.

Despite being home to fast and loud cars (more on that later), Millville has all of the quaint allure that makes for the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city. You can shop at unique boutiques and stores you won't find anywhere else, such as Lather With Lavender Soaps, OhMyGawd It's Vintage, and Xanderlily Gifts. There are also cozy eateries downtown, including Wildflower Vegan and the Old Oar House Irish Pub. Just outside of town, try Verna's Flight Line Restaurant at the airport or Terra Nonno Winery.