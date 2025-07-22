This Adrenaline-Filled New Jersey City Is An Artsy Escape With Small-Town Charm And Fast Cars
Some people visit a city that's quiet and laid-back, such as charming riverside boroughs that offer chill, historic, or artsy downtown scenes. Other people visit a city that's known for its thrilling activities, such as the world's longest indoor go-kart track, a multi-level attraction in New Jersey. However, there's one particular city in the Garden State that has small-town charm and adrenaline-fueled action in equal measure: Millville. With its artsy spirit and electrifying motorsports, Millville occupies a unique spot on New Jersey's list of vacation destinations, yet deserves far more attention from travelers.
Millville is about an hour away by car from both the Philadelphia International and South Jersey Regional Airports. Because mid-summer is when it's hottest and most humid in Millville, early and late summer are the sweet spots to visit the city; the rest of the year is quite chilly. There are several lodging options in Millville, including chain hotels, or you can opt for a suitable vacation rental on Airbnb or VRBO.
Despite being home to fast and loud cars (more on that later), Millville has all of the quaint allure that makes for the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city. You can shop at unique boutiques and stores you won't find anywhere else, such as Lather With Lavender Soaps, OhMyGawd It's Vintage, and Xanderlily Gifts. There are also cozy eateries downtown, including Wildflower Vegan and the Old Oar House Irish Pub. Just outside of town, try Verna's Flight Line Restaurant at the airport or Terra Nonno Winery.
Millville's creative soul
Much like Union City, the walkable hilltop city with vibrant art in northern New Jersey, creativity flows freely through Millville's veins — this little town should be at the top of the list for any art lover. There's always stunning art on display at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, which hosts exhibitions, community arts programs, and competitions throughout the year. Rowan College's Arts & Innovation Center has a gallery and shop that are open to the public, featuring local and national artists. Millville is especially known for its glass art, as evidenced by WheatonArts' Museum of American Glass, whose collection consists of more than 20,000 works. If you'd like to try your hand at this beautiful craft, sign up for a class at the Carlisle School of Glass Art.
You'll also find a variety of smaller art galleries in Millville, such as DC Gallery & Studio. Founded and operated by artist Danielle Cartier, it not only shines a spotlight on works from local talent but also features exhibitions, events, and classes. If you want to cultivate your own artistic skills, then be sure to check out the Barn Studio's curriculum, which features an array of art workshops for students of all ages and backgrounds. Many businesses participate in regular art walk events, so check the community calendar for details.
For those more interested in the performing arts, Millville has something for them, too. There are two theaters in town. The Levoy Theatre has been delighting locals with film screenings, musicals, plays, and concerts for over a century, while the Hands Up Silent Theatre has made it its mission to make live entertainment accessible to deaf and hard of hearing audiences.
Millville is a motorist's heaven
Small-town charm and artsy excursions are great and all, but if you're in the mood to spice up your peaceful vacation, Millville has you covered. The city is home to New Jersey Motorsports Park, where you'll find a wide range of fast-paced automotive experiences.
Drivers with experience racing on tracks should absolutely sign up for one of their Advanced Track Days, in which they can bring their car or motorcycle and get some laps in. Beginners are encouraged to sign up for the Progressive Paced Laps experience on Track Days for Novice & Intermediate Drivers. For automotive entertainment that's more mellow, there's go-karting at the complex's top-of-the-line facility. If you want to compete with your friends and family, be sure to book one of their group packages. Even if racing isn't your thing, the New Jersey Motorsports Park has many other activities on-site, including pickleball, axe throwing, family games, a pro shop, and delicious food and drinks at the Finish Line Pub.
If you've always wanted to learn what it takes to become a race car driver but never knew where to start, head on over to TrackCar4Rent. No racing or auto maintenance experience is required; just book a package, and your instructor will get you up and racing in no time. Packages have multiple cars to choose from, like Nissans and BMWs, as well as various add-ons to ensure you have the best time possible. Race training sessions take place at the New Jersey Motorsports Park.