One Of Ohio's Prettiest Historic Towns Was Founded As A Progressive Utopia And Is A Living Museum Today

The state of Ohio is filled with many wonderful destinations that are a bit off the beaten path. These include Millersburg, one of the state's most enchanting small towns, filled with handcrafted treasures, and Milan, a cute walkable village filled with antique shops and historical charm.

About an hour outside of Cleveland lies another fascinating destination, which boasts a progressive history. This historic village was established in 1817 when a group of European immigrants, fleeing religious persecution, founded their own community, Zoar, Ohio. Today, you can visit and learn about the values, history, and architecture of this communal village.

Led by Joseph Michael Bimeler, the Society of Separatists of Zoar is one of the first German settlers in the area. According to the Ohio State Connection, the group was founded with approximately 200 members who were originally from a region in Southwestern Germany where Lutheranism was the state-mandated religion. The Zoarites refused to participate in war and rejected traditional religious ceremonies like weddings. As a result, they were persecuted and faced punishments like imprisonment. The group immigrated to America in search of freedom to practice their beliefs and found it.