Mexico's Magical 'Pink City' Is A Hidden Historic Gem With Stunning Architecture And Unbeatable Cuisine
With its storybook magic towns, history-rich cities, and out-of-this-world cuisine, Mexico is a haven for culture-seekers. While some of its destinations are rightfully recognized, like Mexico City and Oaxaca, which is known for having some of Mexico's most unique and iconic art, others, somehow, stay under the radar. Located in the state of Michoacán, Morelia — known as the "pink city" thanks to its distinctive pink stone, which adorns its over 200 historic buildings — was founded in the 16th century originally under the name Valladolid. Once at the forefront of Mexico's fight for independence, today, it's beloved for its incredible architecture, mouthwatering cuisine, and, of course, rich history, which you can feel throughout this charming colonial city.
If you're looking for a city to ditch Mexico's tourist trail, you'll love Morelia. Despite its beauty, culture, and even its designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it misses most international visitors' radars. To get here, fly into Aeropuerto Francisco J. Mújica which is just about 40 minutes away from Morelia's city center. Buses are also available from Mexico City, a journey which will take around four hours. Lots of accommodation options are right in town, but Hotel Alameda Morelia is one stellar choice. The 4-star hotel, housed in a 1930s building, is just a couple of minutes away from Morelia's famed cathedral and other attractions. With its comfortable rooms, peaceful courtyards, onsite restaurant, and terrace allowing you to enjoy Morelia's stunning views, you'll have everything you need for an unforgettable stay.
Historic sightseeing in Morelia
Morelia is renowned for its mix of Spanish Renaissance and Mesoamerican culture and style, which is clear as you wander throughout the city's historic streets. Historic sightseeing is abundant here, with plenty of gorgeous pink buildings incorporating elements of renaissance, baroque, and neoclassical styles. But whatever you do, make some time for Morelia's distinctive pink stone cathedral, which is considered to be one of the most stunning cathedrals in Mexico. Constructed between 1660 and 1744, with its pink quarry stone facade, baroque stylistic elements, a sculpture of Christ made from a type of cornstalk paste, and one of the largest pipe organs in the country, Morelia Cathedral is truly a sight to behold.
The Michoacán Regional Museum is also a must-see for pre-Hispanic and colonial-era artifacts like ceramics and figurines, plus some contemporary paintings as well. If you're up for some more art, head to the Palacio Clavijero cultural center, which is free to visit and houses a number of interesting exhibits. The baroque 18th-century Santuario de la Virgen de Guadalupe is also worth a stop. Although it doesn't look particularly jaw-dropping from the outside, just wait until you're greeted by its dazzling interior awash in pink, red, and gold.
One of Mexico's best food cities
It's no secret that Mexico is one of the best countries for foodies out there. Its traditional cuisine has even been designated as an UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. And the state of Michoacán, where Morelia is located, plays a huge role in that. You'll find that Morelia has its own take on Mexican classics, like enchiladas morelianas (also known as enchiladas placeras), which are filled with cheese or chicken, topped with guajillo chili red sauce, and served with a side of carrots and potatoes, and uchepos, a tamale made with soft corn, butter, and salt. Don't skip trying carnitas, or slow-roasted pork, either (specifically from Carnitas Don Raul), or the aguataco from Taquería La Guelaguetza if you're looking for something distinctly Morelia.
And that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Morelia's impeccable food scene. "You MUST eat gazpacho when in Morelia!!!!!" added one enthusiastic Redditor. "It's the quintessential food there." Gazpacho here isn't the Spanish cold soup you may be familiar with, but it's still a refreshing summertime classic, made with fruits like jicama, mango, and pineapple, and topped with cotija cheese, orange juice, and some chile piquin for heat. If you have a sweet tooth, you're also in luck, as Morelia is beloved for its desserts. Check out Mercado de Dulces y Artesanias, a market where you can find handmade candies (plus other artisan goods), and Museo del Dulce, to learn about how traditional sweets are made here.