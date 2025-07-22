Mexico's Magical 'Pink City' Is A Hidden Historic Gem With Stunning Architecture And Unbeatable Cuisine

With its storybook magic towns, history-rich cities, and out-of-this-world cuisine, Mexico is a haven for culture-seekers. While some of its destinations are rightfully recognized, like Mexico City and Oaxaca, which is known for having some of Mexico's most unique and iconic art, others, somehow, stay under the radar. Located in the state of Michoacán, Morelia — known as the "pink city" thanks to its distinctive pink stone, which adorns its over 200 historic buildings — was founded in the 16th century originally under the name Valladolid. Once at the forefront of Mexico's fight for independence, today, it's beloved for its incredible architecture, mouthwatering cuisine, and, of course, rich history, which you can feel throughout this charming colonial city.

If you're looking for a city to ditch Mexico's tourist trail, you'll love Morelia. Despite its beauty, culture, and even its designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it misses most international visitors' radars. To get here, fly into Aeropuerto Francisco J. Mújica which is just about 40 minutes away from Morelia's city center. Buses are also available from Mexico City, a journey which will take around four hours. Lots of accommodation options are right in town, but Hotel Alameda Morelia is one stellar choice. The 4-star hotel, housed in a 1930s building, is just a couple of minutes away from Morelia's famed cathedral and other attractions. With its comfortable rooms, peaceful courtyards, onsite restaurant, and terrace allowing you to enjoy Morelia's stunning views, you'll have everything you need for an unforgettable stay.