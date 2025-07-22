One Of The Grand Canyon's Most Beloved Hikes Is An Ancient Adventure To A Lush Oasis With Turquoise Waters
Whether you drive right to the bottom of the Grand Canyon or hike around the North Rim, there are plenty of ways to explore Grand Canyon National Park. However, the very best trail for seeing the natural beauty of this place might actually be one that's outside the park: the Hopi Salt Trail. This route, which is located on Navajo Nation land, takes you down into the canyon itself to see the rushing blue waters of the Little Colorado River. As you walk this trail you will be walking in the footsteps of people who used this trail throughout history, and if you look closely you can see the traces they left behind. Keep your eyes open — this is one of the awe-inspiring destinations within the United States where you can see ancient rock art.
If you don't live nearby, the most affordable way to hike this unique trail is probably to fly into Las Vegas, rent a car at Harry Reid International Airport, and then spend the day driving nearly six hours to the trailhead. Try to choose a car with high clearance and four wheel drive. The trailhead can be found along Route 6130, which is more like a pair of twin dirt trails where tires have worn away the grass than a paved road.
In order to hike this storied trail for yourself, you will need permission from the Navajo Nation Parks & Recreation office. There's no guarantee that the Navajo Nation will always allow hikers, and when it seems dangerous to hike into the canyon due to the heat, too many people apply for permits, or recent hikers have not taken care of the trail, the tribal office may choose to stop issuing permits for anyone for any length of time. In general, however, these permits are not too hard to obtain and at time of writing, it only costs $15 per day per hiker.
Hiking the Hopi Salt Trail
This is one of those trails that is only for experienced hikers and can be a grueling trek if you're not prepared. Although it's only six miles round trip, it can take a lot longer than most hikers anticipate, the river water inside the canyon is salty and undrinkable, and temperatures on the trail can soar up above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, so you're going to need to carry a lot of heavy containers of water to avoid running dry on the trail. Expect some serious scrambling with loose rocks and steep drops in places. You should also be prepared to have to work to spot the cairns which tell you the right way to go.
If you are up for the challenge, however, some incredible views await you along the Hopi Salt Trail. The River is astonishingly blue against the reddish river banks and the deep brown and orange cliffs rising up on either side give the impression of being in some kind of otherworldly city. It is possible for some hikers to navigate this trail, explore the canyon, and hike back up and out in just a few hours, but many choose to camp and make their way out of the canyon after a night of sleep.