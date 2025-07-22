One Of The Grand Canyon's Most Beloved Hikes Is An Ancient Adventure To A Lush Oasis With Turquoise Waters

Whether you drive right to the bottom of the Grand Canyon or hike around the North Rim, there are plenty of ways to explore Grand Canyon National Park. However, the very best trail for seeing the natural beauty of this place might actually be one that's outside the park: the Hopi Salt Trail. This route, which is located on Navajo Nation land, takes you down into the canyon itself to see the rushing blue waters of the Little Colorado River. As you walk this trail you will be walking in the footsteps of people who used this trail throughout history, and if you look closely you can see the traces they left behind. Keep your eyes open — this is one of the awe-inspiring destinations within the United States where you can see ancient rock art.

If you don't live nearby, the most affordable way to hike this unique trail is probably to fly into Las Vegas, rent a car at Harry Reid International Airport, and then spend the day driving nearly six hours to the trailhead. Try to choose a car with high clearance and four wheel drive. The trailhead can be found along Route 6130, which is more like a pair of twin dirt trails where tires have worn away the grass than a paved road.

In order to hike this storied trail for yourself, you will need permission from the Navajo Nation Parks & Recreation office. There's no guarantee that the Navajo Nation will always allow hikers, and when it seems dangerous to hike into the canyon due to the heat, too many people apply for permits, or recent hikers have not taken care of the trail, the tribal office may choose to stop issuing permits for anyone for any length of time. In general, however, these permits are not too hard to obtain and at time of writing, it only costs $15 per day per hiker.