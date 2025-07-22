The Rhode Island Beach With Two Names Is A White Sand Family-Friendly Paradise That Locals Adore
Nicknamed the "Ocean State," Rhode Island is known for its picturesque coastline and quaint, beachy towns. There's Westerly, where billionaire singer-songwriter Taylor Swift throws her famous Fourth of July parties — if you visit, make sure to check out this East Coast state park that belongs on any fan's bucket list, too. There's also Newport, which once served as a vacation destination for American dynasties like the Vanderbilts during the Gilded Age.
Only about 25,000 year-rounders call Newport home, but the coastal city crowds with bachelor and bachelorette parties, boaters, and sunburnt beachgoers during the summer season. In other words, full-time Rhode Islanders know to expect traffic across the Mount Hope Bridge and crowded restaurants between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Beaches in the area also have distinct reputations: Easton's Beach, also known as "First Beach," is closer to downtown Newport and a tourist hub. Meanwhile, Sachuest Beach, often called "Second Beach," is less than 3 miles away in Middletown, Rhode Island. This one's far more popular with locals, who love it for its white-sand, boogie-boarding waves, and spacious parking lot.
Hours, parking, and surfing on Second Beach
Middletown has lived many lives. It started as a small farming community, then it became a factory town, and it eventually developed into a U.S. Navy base during World War II. Today, it's known as the home of Sachuest Beach, or "Second Beach" — a mile-and-a-half-long stretch of white sand and one of Rhode Island's five best beaches, according to reviews.
Here, the summer season starts Memorial Day and ends Labor Day. There are usually plenty of parking spots available, especially if you arrive early in the morning, and it costs $25 to park during weekdays and $35 on weekends. That said, some enthusiastic beachgoers opt for season passes, which cost $180 for non-residents and $90 for residents. Operating hours run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., although the gates don't officially close until 9 p.m. (after sunset). Propeller planes, chattering seagulls, and beach volleyball games create a steady summer soundtrack on Second Beach, which feels like a vacation even to the most veteran Rhode Islanders. Just make sure to bring an umbrella, towels, and boogie boards for the waves.
Serious surfers usually ride the currents at the West End of the beach, closer to the cliffs of St. George's, but make sure to check up on local rip tide information to stay safe. The beach posts red flags near the entrance when it's unsafe to swim, and yellow when caution is advised. According to one TripAdvisor reviewer, "there wasn't too much current once past the 'breakers' (basically, stay very shallow or go chest-deep); it was fun to float or jump the small waves."
Where to pick up your beach picnic, and where to spend the night
There's a small concessions stand on Second Beach, and the Del's truck — a Rhode Island frozen lemonade chain — can usually be counted on in the summertime. Some beachgoers pick up sandwiches, drinks, and treats along the way at stops like Sweet Berry Farm, which is only a few minutes away. Others swing by another Rhode Island staple: Flo's Clam Shack, which has been serving up baskets of fried clams, lobster rolls, and chowder for the last century. Better yet, it's only five minutes away.
Although temperatures can climb up into the mid-80s some summers, it usually gets breezy by the sea at night. That's why we recommend you pack a pullover if you plan on watching the sunset or attending a bonfire on the beach.
For accommodation, there are plenty of inns and quaint bed and breakfasts in the Newport area, and there are also small rental cottages near Second Beach. These typically start around $165, but can get pricier during peak season. If you're flying in from out of town, the closest airport is Newport State Airport, although there are more flights in and out of Providence's T.F. Green International, one of New England's fastest-growing hubs with affordable parking and plenty of amenities.