The Rhode Island Beach With Two Names Is A White Sand Family-Friendly Paradise That Locals Adore

Middletown has lived many lives. It started as a small farming community, then it became a factory town, and it eventually developed into a U.S. Navy base during World War II. Today, it's known as the home of Sachuest Beach, or "Second Beach" — a mile-and-a-half-long stretch of white sand and one of Rhode Island's five best beaches, according to reviews.

Here, the summer season starts Memorial Day and ends Labor Day. There are usually plenty of parking spots available, especially if you arrive early in the morning, and it costs $25 to park during weekdays and $35 on weekends. That said, some enthusiastic beachgoers opt for season passes, which cost $180 for non-residents and $90 for residents. Operating hours run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., although the gates don't officially close until 9 p.m. (after sunset). Propeller planes, chattering seagulls, and beach volleyball games create a steady summer soundtrack on Second Beach, which feels like a vacation even to the most veteran Rhode Islanders. Just make sure to bring an umbrella, towels, and boogie boards for the waves.

Serious surfers usually ride the currents at the West End of the beach, closer to the cliffs of St. George's, but make sure to check up on local rip tide information to stay safe. The beach posts red flags near the entrance when it's unsafe to swim, and yellow when caution is advised. According to one TripAdvisor reviewer, "there wasn't too much current once past the 'breakers' (basically, stay very shallow or go chest-deep); it was fun to float or jump the small waves."