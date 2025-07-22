Connecticut's Unique Park In The Hills Is A Scenic Hotspot For High-Thrills Racers And Car Enthusiasts

Connecticut is so full of parks and forests, it has been voted the best hiking spot in the U.S. Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, however, is a different kind of park. It's one of America's oldest racetracks — it opened in 1957 with input from racing legend John Fitch and engineering advice from the Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory, and it's one of four racetracks on America's National Register of Historic Places. Lime Rock is situated on 300 acres in a natural amphitheater in the beautiful rolling hills of northwest Connecticut and is unique in that the hills provide seating instead of grandstands. Car enthusiasts bring blankets and picnics to watch the races — an intimate, relaxing, family-friendly experience. In fact, children under 12 get free entry, as do veterans and active or retired members of the military.

Professional drivers and spectators come to this scenic spot for a variety of signature events, and amateur drivers participating in certain programs are welcome on this famous course. Driving legends like Mario Andretti and Stirling Moss have raced here, and it was the home track for the iconic actor and Connecticut resident Paul Newman, who was an accomplished race car driver and co-owner of several racing teams. The 1959 Formula Libre event also took place on this course, when Roger Ward won in a midget against world-class F1 cars — a game-changing moment for motorsports.