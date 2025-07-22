Connecticut's Unique Park In The Hills Is A Scenic Hotspot For High-Thrills Racers And Car Enthusiasts
Connecticut is so full of parks and forests, it has been voted the best hiking spot in the U.S. Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, however, is a different kind of park. It's one of America's oldest racetracks — it opened in 1957 with input from racing legend John Fitch and engineering advice from the Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory, and it's one of four racetracks on America's National Register of Historic Places. Lime Rock is situated on 300 acres in a natural amphitheater in the beautiful rolling hills of northwest Connecticut and is unique in that the hills provide seating instead of grandstands. Car enthusiasts bring blankets and picnics to watch the races — an intimate, relaxing, family-friendly experience. In fact, children under 12 get free entry, as do veterans and active or retired members of the military.
Professional drivers and spectators come to this scenic spot for a variety of signature events, and amateur drivers participating in certain programs are welcome on this famous course. Driving legends like Mario Andretti and Stirling Moss have raced here, and it was the home track for the iconic actor and Connecticut resident Paul Newman, who was an accomplished race car driver and co-owner of several racing teams. The 1959 Formula Libre event also took place on this course, when Roger Ward won in a midget against world-class F1 cars — a game-changing moment for motorsports.
Notable Lime Rock events and experiences
The summer is bookended by two major annual events at Lime Rock Park, beginning with car racing, a car show, and a beer festival at the Trans Am Memorial Day Classic, which takes place over Memorial Day weekend. Both those who drive and appreciate vintage cars make the Labor Day pilgrimage to Lime Rock Park for the Historic Festival. There, they enjoy racing, a 17-mile car parade through area towns, the Park Concours d'Elegance car showcase, the Gathering of the Marques car show, and a swap meet for vintage parts. A new tradition started in June 2025 when the LINUNA 150 brought a record crowd to Lime Rock for the NASCAR CRAFTSMEN Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, and HSR NASCAR Classic vintage stock cars. In addition to these events and regular races, Lime Rock calendar is also full of go-kart driving opportunities.
If you have a need for speed that exceeds go-karts, you can take your own car onto the track for a two-hour Track Tapas program. If you complete the Driving Academy at the Skip Barber Racing School headquartered here, you can move onto the One Day Formula Racing School and take a Mygale Formula 4 car for a spin on the track. It might not be a Formula 1 track, but amateurs can be surprised at how challenging this roughly 1.5-mile, seven-turn course can be. True NASCAR fans will want to take in the action at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, a classic course that was part of the first NASCAR season in 1948.
Spending time around Lime Rock
Lime Rock Park is in the bucolic Litchfield Hills, which is underrated for a fall road trip. No matter the season, Litchfield is a timeless, charming getaway with its historic buildings and town green. Ten miles from Lime Rock is Cornwall, the greenest town in Connecticut, which has a covered bridge, ski area, and forested trails. The village Lime Rock is a historic district that's part of Salisbury and has well-preserved 19th-century houses and a Richard Upjohn-designed church. A nearby hike is the Belter Lime Rock Trail, a moderately challenging 1.4-mile loop trail that abuts the Appalachian Trail.
There's a wide choice of places to stay nearby. You can camp at Lime Rock Park, but note that a weekend admission ticket is required. Camping fees start at $30. The Litchfield Inn is a beautiful new luxury accommodation with a restaurant with rates starting at around $250; the White Hart Inn in Salisbury is a welcoming boutique property with a tap room and dining room and rates starting around $300; and The Interlaken Inn resort is between two lakes in Lakeville with rates also around $300.
To get here, Bradley International Airport is the closest airport, about 50 miles away, and New York City airports are about twice as far. You can take a Metro North commuter train from Manhattan to Wassaic, which is 15 miles from Lime Rock. Driving from Manhattan takes about two and a half hours and about three hours from Boston.