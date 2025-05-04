Surrounded By The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Vibrant Virginia City Where NASCAR Meets Scenic Trails
Traditional Southern cities are brimming with history, charm, and hospitality — and that might explain why a city in the South was crowned America's most trending destination in 2025. When it comes to Southern cities encompassed by the Blue Ridge Mountains, though, one Virginia city knows how to provide a vacation to remember. From local hiking to cheering your favorite NASCAR driver, Martinsville, located about 40 minutes by car from the Blue Ridge Mountains, offers exciting activities for a memorable experience.
Martinsville is one of those small towns filled with surprises for visitors to the Blue Ridge Mountains region where the community keeps everyone engaged, not only with an array of things to do but also with a busy calendar of scheduled events. Take your pick from live music and pub runs to karaoke nights, or take a walk, have a picnic, or skateboard at J. Frank Wilson Memorial Park. When planning your trip, take a look at the Martinsville calendar to see what events you can add to your itinerary.
Things to do and places to see in Martinsville
Martinsville, like fellow Blue Ridge Mountain town Front Royal, has a lot to offer visitors, with a variety of adventures in store. One of these activities is perfect for racing enthusiasts. A visit to Martinsville Speedway, less than 15 minutes from the center of town, is pure excitement whenever NASCAR drivers roll in. The speedway's events calendar offers plenty of races for fans to choose from throughout the year.
When you're not taking part in an event at the racetrack, you'll find numerous cultural and historical attractions, outdoor recreation, shopping, and dining in and around town. Go hiking at the reservoir at Turkeycock Mountain Access Road, a 6.2-mile trail with a moderately challenging rating near Martinsville. At Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail, enjoy hiking, running, and biking, or bring your rollerblades and cruise along the 6.5-mile trail. If you plan to walk, the trail takes a little over two hours to complete. Alternatively, visit the Virginia Museum of National History; tour the historic Reynolds Homestead; or go fishing, rent a canoe or kayak, or plan a picnic at Beaver Creek Reservoir. When your stomach starts grumbling, you won't be disappointed with choices such as Bowl-B-Q Smokehouse & Bar, Captain Tom's Seafood, and Baby Cakes for sweet delights.
How to get to Martinsville, Virginia
The Martinsville community welcomes travelers from near and far. For international visitors, Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina is less than two and a half hours away. If Washington, D.C., is your first destination to visit, consider taking a relaxing ride on the Capital Connector via Virginia Breeze Bus Lines to Martinsville. Amtrak does not have direct service to Martinsville but does have a station in Roanoke, about a one-hour drive away.
Whether you're just arriving or you've spent the day taking in the sights and excitement of the city, relax and get comfortable at one of the local accommodations, such as Stuart Hill Bed & Breakfast, winner of the 2020 Best of Virginia award. For the ultimate in luxury accommodations, consider Primland Luxury Blue Ridge Mountain Resort for a sampling of golf, horseback riding, fishing, swimming, hiking, fine dining, and more. Explore the activities in surrounding cities, such as the college town of Blacksburg, to see historic sites on a self-guided tour. Then, relax, refresh, and refuel with farm-fresh food and specialty craft brews at the Rising Silo Brewery. In and around Martinsville, you never know what you'll find to see and do. Enjoy the adventure!