Surrounded By The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Vibrant Virginia City Where NASCAR Meets Scenic Trails

Traditional Southern cities are brimming with history, charm, and hospitality — and that might explain why a city in the South was crowned America's most trending destination in 2025. When it comes to Southern cities encompassed by the Blue Ridge Mountains, though, one Virginia city knows how to provide a vacation to remember. From local hiking to cheering your favorite NASCAR driver, Martinsville, located about 40 minutes by car from the Blue Ridge Mountains, offers exciting activities for a memorable experience.

Martinsville is one of those small towns filled with surprises for visitors to the Blue Ridge Mountains region where the community keeps everyone engaged, not only with an array of things to do but also with a busy calendar of scheduled events. Take your pick from live music and pub runs to karaoke nights, or take a walk, have a picnic, or skateboard at J. Frank Wilson Memorial Park. When planning your trip, take a look at the Martinsville calendar to see what events you can add to your itinerary.