The Surprising Etiquette Mistake You'll Want To Avoid When Drinking In Japan

Japan is a country with rich traditions and cultures dating back centuries. Some of these customs can be quite surprising, like Japan's unexpected food and drink customs that locals side-eye tourists for breaking. However, just like the one etiquette rule you should never break when visiting Japan, these traditions should be respected if you want to immerse yourself in the culture and connect with the people on a deeper, more respectful level. This includes an unspoken rule about PDA in Japan — and extends to wetting your whistle with sake, also known as Japanese rice wine.

There is one important rule when it comes to sake etiquette in Japan that many travelers don't follow: Never pour your own drink. Serving yourself sake is seen as a rude gesture and a sign of poor hospitality. Even in informal settings, it can be viewed negatively by your drinking companions. Japanese people even have a word for it: Tejaku.

Others at the table will pour sake for you, and you're expected to top them up when their cups are empty. If you're drinking with older people or in a more formal setting, following this custom is especially important to avoid causing offense.This act for pouring for others is called oshaku and it's thought to help people connect with their companions on a more social level while drinking. The tradition is rooted in Shinto practices and should be upheld. While the etiquette may be relaxed in some situations, it's best to let a local, host, or an elder take the lead and follow their example.