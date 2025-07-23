One Of The South's Most Charming College Towns Is An Unsung Mississippi Gem With A Music-Centric Downtown

When people think of Mississippi college towns they likely think of Ole Miss in Oxford, but the state has a lot more to offer than just its flagship university. Cleveland is an unsung Mississippi gem that was named one of the best small towns in the South by both Southern Living and Smithsonian Magazine. It's the home of Delta State University, a campus that has a lot to offer travelers and locals alike. Visitors to the university can walk through its large sculpture garden, or visit its Mississippi Chinese Heritage Museum, a museum that aims to preserve the history of Chinese immigration and settlement within the Mississippi Delta region. The university has deep ties to region, even the mascot, the Fighting Okra, is a nod to the popular fruit that's used in many southern dishes.

The town itself has a variety of local events that bring the community together. It hosts "Sip and Shop" events on the third Thursday of every month, an Easter egg hunt in the spring, and a "50 Nights of Lights" event in the winter where the town puts up over 1,000,000 Christmas lights in its downtown area. Add in quaint local shops, a lot of history, and a lively year-round music scene, and it's easy to see why this small town is well worth a visit.

Cleveland is about a two-hour drive from Jackson, Mississippi or a two-hour drive from Memphis, Tennessee, so travelers fly into either city before heading to Cleveland by car. But as Mississippi is the best and most affordable state for a scenic road trip full of music history, you may prefer to start in Jackson.