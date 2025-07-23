One Of The South's Most Charming College Towns Is An Unsung Mississippi Gem With A Music-Centric Downtown
When people think of Mississippi college towns they likely think of Ole Miss in Oxford, but the state has a lot more to offer than just its flagship university. Cleveland is an unsung Mississippi gem that was named one of the best small towns in the South by both Southern Living and Smithsonian Magazine. It's the home of Delta State University, a campus that has a lot to offer travelers and locals alike. Visitors to the university can walk through its large sculpture garden, or visit its Mississippi Chinese Heritage Museum, a museum that aims to preserve the history of Chinese immigration and settlement within the Mississippi Delta region. The university has deep ties to region, even the mascot, the Fighting Okra, is a nod to the popular fruit that's used in many southern dishes.
The town itself has a variety of local events that bring the community together. It hosts "Sip and Shop" events on the third Thursday of every month, an Easter egg hunt in the spring, and a "50 Nights of Lights" event in the winter where the town puts up over 1,000,000 Christmas lights in its downtown area. Add in quaint local shops, a lot of history, and a lively year-round music scene, and it's easy to see why this small town is well worth a visit.
Cleveland is about a two-hour drive from Jackson, Mississippi or a two-hour drive from Memphis, Tennessee, so travelers fly into either city before heading to Cleveland by car. But as Mississippi is the best and most affordable state for a scenic road trip full of music history, you may prefer to start in Jackson.
Discover a unique place in musical history
Mississippi is well-known as a state that birthed and fostered unique musical styles. The state is the home to America's oldest juke joint, The Blue Front Cafe, located in Clarkson, Mississippi — "The Home of the Blues." But downtown Cleveland offers even more ways to explore the region's musical history. The town is home to the Grammy Museum, a 28,000 square foot museum that explores the diversity and cultural impact of American music. As the sign at the front of the Cleveland outpost of the Los Angeles based Grammy Museum notes, two famed Mississippi blues artists won an impressive amount of Grammy awards — B.B. King with 16, and Muddy Waters with seven. There's also The Deep Roots program, an organization that supports local musicians through events and radio plays.
Visitors looking to immerse themselves in the music scene should visit the Bologna Performing Arts Center (on the Delta State University campus), a multi-use theater that hosts everything from concerts to Broadway tours to cultural events. For those who want a more low-key music experience, there are a lot of options in downtown Cleveland that highlight local musicians in a more casual setting. Airport Grocery, a bar that's decorated in the style of an old country store and serves Southern soul food to hungry guests, has live music most weekends. Hey Joe's Café and Record Shop prides itself on having live music performances as well a nostalgia-heavy ambiance and a great burger.
Explore the history of the Delta region
Cleveland has a rich history that visitors should definitely explore while they're in the area. Amzie Moore, a leader in the Mississippi Civil Rights Movement, lived in Cleveland. His home is now a museum where people can learn more about his legacy and the history of Civil Rights in the South. There's also the Railroad Heritage Museum, which has a variety of artifacts and documents pertaining to the history of the area's railroads, as well as a 1941 Illinois Central Caboose that visitors can walk through.
For a stay in Cleveland, visitors have the choice of a variety of affordable accommodations from well known brands like Holiday Inn Express and Hampton Inn, as well as higher end options. On downtown Cleveland's historic Cotton Row you'll find the Cotton House, a stately brick beauty with a popular rooftop bar and an award-winning restaurant. A stay here at this Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel ranges from around $145 a night to about $270. The city also boasts an impressive number of locally-owned restaurants (with and without live music), so you can get a good taste of downhome Mississippi Delta dishes and soul food served up with that famous Southern hospitality.