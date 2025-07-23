Las Vegas' Underrated Casino Hotel Off The Strip Offers An Affordable Experience With Luxe Vintage Charm

This charming 1960s hotel and casino will boldly step into a new era while retaining its beloved vintage charm. Similar to spots like the retro Slots-A-Fun casino down the Strip, Ellis Island is famous for its vintage feel. However, as of 2025, a $35 million expansion is underway and will elevate the establishment to the next level, making it a competitor among some of Vegas' best.

The ambitious plans include a new casino floor space with a massive wall-to-wall screen and five new restaurants. Guests can look forward to a rooftop with picturesque views of the Strip and a sleek new bar to sip cocktails under the Vegas skyline. If it wasn't already a gamblers' paradise, the new upgrades will include 250 new slot machines and remodeled table games.

Expect to see an expansion of the gaming floor that will add more comfort and class to this legendary venue. No need to fear, the famous $5 blackjack and craps this spot is known for will be sticking around. Ellis Island's renovation renderings promise to bring a breath of fresh air, showcasing a new casino entrance with chic lighting and modern finishes.