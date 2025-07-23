Las Vegas' Underrated Casino Hotel Off The Strip Offers An Affordable Experience With Luxe Vintage Charm
Sin City is known for its flashy nightlife, world-class casinos, and entertainment. However, there's a hidden gem just off the Strip that you should know about: an underrated casino hotel with nostalgic appeal and affordability. Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery is stepping into the spotlight — not because of flash or luxury. Located behind Bally's, at the corner of Koval Avenue and Flamingo, this charming, family-owned spot brings timeless ambiance and old-school Vegas magic.
Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery will be turning even more heads thanks to a new $35 million expansion. The hotel was already known as Las Vegas' No. 1 karaoke venue and home to one of the top-rated breweries in the state of Nevada — not to mention, it's rumored to have the best steak special in Vegas. This unique icon is a must-stay for anyone seeking delicious food, exciting gambling options, and a budget-friendly accommodation that's anything but ordinary.
Retro charm with a modern makeover at Ellis Island
This charming 1960s hotel and casino will boldly step into a new era while retaining its beloved vintage charm. Similar to spots like the retro Slots-A-Fun casino down the Strip, Ellis Island is famous for its vintage feel. However, as of 2025, a $35 million expansion is underway and will elevate the establishment to the next level, making it a competitor among some of Vegas' best.
The ambitious plans include a new casino floor space with a massive wall-to-wall screen and five new restaurants. Guests can look forward to a rooftop with picturesque views of the Strip and a sleek new bar to sip cocktails under the Vegas skyline. If it wasn't already a gamblers' paradise, the new upgrades will include 250 new slot machines and remodeled table games.
Expect to see an expansion of the gaming floor that will add more comfort and class to this legendary venue. No need to fear, the famous $5 blackjack and craps this spot is known for will be sticking around. Ellis Island's renovation renderings promise to bring a breath of fresh air, showcasing a new casino entrance with chic lighting and modern finishes.
Jackpots, specials, and rooms at Ellis Island
If you're looking for deals in Vegas, your birthday might be the best day to visit. The Ellis Island Hotel, however, is a nicely kept budget spot all year round. Enjoy live blackjack, roulette, and sports wagering every day of the week. Inside this vintage casino, you'll also find a full-scale microbrewery. A visit here won't break the bank; in fact, it will leave you with plenty of money to hit the slots. At the time of this writing, the brewery offers free tours and 20-ounce beers for $6.50.
Ranked among the best American-style barbecue spots in Vegas, Ellis Island BBQ is renowned for its tender ribs and barbecue chicken. "The BBQ half rack dinner was outstanding. The price was amazing. Service was great. Even if you think you don't want the bread on your platter, try a bite. Unbelievable. Excellent place," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor.
The cost to stay at the hotel is almost too good to be true, but it might be what leaves the biggest impression on guests. Find Deluxe King rooms in the $50 range, even after nightly fees. This rare low pricing is paired with the hotel's famous $9.99 top sirloin steak dinner. A second international airport may soon be coming to Las Vegas, which will make it that much easier to check out Ellis Island's new renovations, unbelievable food specials, and hotel rates.