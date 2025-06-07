One Of California's Oldest Continuously Operating Vineyards Is A Popular, Picturesque Wine Haven

If you're taking a road trip through California wine country, make sure to stop by Eden Rift Vineyards. Theophile Vaché first planted vines here in 1849, and it's the "oldest continuously producing vineyard in California," according to EdenRift.com.

The oldest vines still on the property are zinfandel vines that date back to 1906. It's a part of the Cienega Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA), which straddles the San Andreas fault line in San Benito County, and it's within the larger Central Coast AVA. It's definitely an off the beaten path wine region, without the name recognition of places like Napa and Sonoma. But if you're someone who loves chardonnay, pinot noir, and zinfandel, this is definitely a place worth checking out.

The vineyards have changed hands over the years, and it became Eden Rift in 2016. The winery gets its name in part because of this fault line, or "rift" in the earth. "Eden" is a reference to John Steinbeck's "East of Eden"; Steinbeck famously lived and wrote about Central California. The San Andreas fault helped give the winery its name. It also helps give the wine some of its character. The upheaval along the fault helped make the soil composition here a unique mix of limestone and dolomite, which in turns makes the wines particularly special. So much so that the winery made the Top 100 wineries by "Wine and Spirits Magazine" in 2022 and 2023.