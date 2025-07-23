The Former Breadbasket Of New Mexico Fuses Santa Fe Trail History With Restored Mills And Cultural Heritage

Officially settled under the 1835 Mora Land Grant, Mora itself has played a pivotal role in the Santa Fe Trail's history. Thanks to its rich soil and growth-friendly climate, it served as a critical supply point for Fort Union, helping feed not only travelers but also military posts. Today, you can take the historic Route 161, a surprisingly scenic byway of the Santa Fe Trail, straight to the Fort Union National Monument, where you'll find well-preserved wagon ruts and adobe ruins. Luckily for visitors, the monument is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and entry is free, so there's nothing keeping you from taking in a bygone era of westward expansion and Mora's integral role in it firsthand.

And if you're looking for something historical to explore within a 5-mile radius of Mora's center, you can't go wrong with the La Cueva Historic District, complete with a mercantile building, a church, a farm, and a mill. It's a mid-1800s hacienda whose landmarks were all once part of the old ranching economy. Here, you'll still see the visible remnants of acequias (irrigation ditches) fed by the Mora River, which shows you exactly how settlers harnessed the land.

With all that said, finding a place to stay inside Mora can be tricky, given that beyond the Historic Mora Inn and a couple of nearby cabins and RV parks, your options are pretty limited. Not to worry, though, you can always stay at the St. James Hotel and take on the back-and-forth drive. It'll be worth it since not only is this place located right on the Santa Fe Trail, but it's also a treasured landmark that comes with a saloon, restaurant, and plenty of history.