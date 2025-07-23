Europe's Largest Glacier Hides In This Dangerous Iceland National Park With Otherworldly Levels Of Beauty

No one understood the brutality and wonder of Iceland better than its original 9th-to-10th-century Norwegian settlers. They set sail into the open ocean, landed on an island riven by impassable glacial striations and seething, active volcanoes, and dug in to build homesteads. What better place to mimic their exploratory passage than the largest glacier in Europe that stretches across a national park that covers 14% of the entirety of Iceland? Welcome to Vatnajökull, in a park of the same name, Vatnajökull National Park.

Located on the other side of Iceland away from its capital, you're not going to visit Vatnajökull without a vehicle and a four-hour drive along one road, Route 1, from Reykjavík. Vatnajökull's 3,100-square-mile expanse covers 8% of the entirety of Iceland, has an average thickness of about 1,300 feet, and fills the majority of Vatnajökull National Park. The park has 10 access points around its perimeter (most with visitor's centers) and not much else except for the rare farmer, outdoorsperson, or wilderness guide living along the edge of habitability.

Folks looking to visit Vatnajökull National Park can pinpoint the central glacier and brave a very daring, guided climb, or explore Vatnajökull National Park around the glacier's periphery. Options include the craggy and green-filled volcanic canyon, Eldgjá, the blackened and desolate Tungnaáröræfi, the thunderous waterfalls of Dettifloss further north, or the choppy ice of any of Vatnajökull's 30 outlet glaciers. While the region's biggest draw is nothing more complex than a hike (a very slippery, risky one at that), Vatnajökull's blue, glossy ice caves stand out as a potent tourist attraction. But, visitors need to be on constant lookout for trail and road closures, volcanic eruptions, dangers related to increased temperatures, and more perils.