Denver's Dinosaur-Themed Hotel Is A One-Of-A-Kind Colorado Stay Full Of Fossils, Dig Sites, And Education

For the most part, if you stay in a mid-range hotel, you expect them all to feel the same. They may have slightly different furniture or art, but the amenities, perks, and room design are similar. In Denver, though, you might be in for a surprise if you book a certain hotel without taking a look at the pictures. Known simply as Best Western Denver Southwest, you would never know at a quick glance that dinosaurs fill the space. It's certainly not the only place in Colorado focused on these ancient creatures, after all, there is Dinosaur, Colorado, the state's "cannabis capital," a uniquely dinosaur-centric town full of endless outdoor adventure. However, it is a way to immerse yourself in the prehistoric animals while still staying in Denver.

Even on the surface, the building doesn't strike you as a themed hotel. There is a singular dinosaur out front, but nothing else to give it away. You'd never imagine the fossils and paleontology-focused rooms. There is also artwork down the hallways and in the suites. The company even hires experts on dinosaurs to come and chat with visitors on certain days of the week. All sorts of fossils and replicas fill the hotel, so you can really immerse yourself in the theme. Some examples of what you can find in the hotel include parts of a T. rex, a Tylosaurus, a sandbox full of fossils, and a bar made from petrified wood. This change came about in 2013 and cost the owners $5 million to improve the hotel and add all of these fun designs that make the Best Western Denver Southwest so unique.