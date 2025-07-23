Denver's Dinosaur-Themed Hotel Is A One-Of-A-Kind Colorado Stay Full Of Fossils, Dig Sites, And Education
For the most part, if you stay in a mid-range hotel, you expect them all to feel the same. They may have slightly different furniture or art, but the amenities, perks, and room design are similar. In Denver, though, you might be in for a surprise if you book a certain hotel without taking a look at the pictures. Known simply as Best Western Denver Southwest, you would never know at a quick glance that dinosaurs fill the space. It's certainly not the only place in Colorado focused on these ancient creatures, after all, there is Dinosaur, Colorado, the state's "cannabis capital," a uniquely dinosaur-centric town full of endless outdoor adventure. However, it is a way to immerse yourself in the prehistoric animals while still staying in Denver.
Even on the surface, the building doesn't strike you as a themed hotel. There is a singular dinosaur out front, but nothing else to give it away. You'd never imagine the fossils and paleontology-focused rooms. There is also artwork down the hallways and in the suites. The company even hires experts on dinosaurs to come and chat with visitors on certain days of the week. All sorts of fossils and replicas fill the hotel, so you can really immerse yourself in the theme. Some examples of what you can find in the hotel include parts of a T. rex, a Tylosaurus, a sandbox full of fossils, and a bar made from petrified wood. This change came about in 2013 and cost the owners $5 million to improve the hotel and add all of these fun designs that make the Best Western Denver Southwest so unique.
The Best Western Denver Southwest has more than just a few items lying around
The hotel has plenty of fun events throughout the year. For example, between September 30 and November 4, they host a "Dinos de los Muertos," where visitors can celebrate both dinosaurs and those who have passed. Many of the activities are classic Day of the Dead events, including sugar skulls and decorations. However, they have a dinosaur twist, such as using their fossils instead of traditional human faces. Since the celebration goes through Halloween, there are also themes related to this holiday, including pumpkin spice flavors for coffee and carving.
Though you might assume that this theme may seem more focused on kids, there is plenty for adults to enjoy as well. You can spend hours inspecting the various items and artifacts and participating in several hands-on activities. You also have the potential to book adventure tours at Dinosaur Ridge and the Morrison Natural History Museum nearby. In fact, it's in part thanks to Dinosaur Ridge that the idea for the theme came to fruition. This is where the very first bones of a Stegosaurus were found. With such an important paleontological find, it makes sense that a nearby hotel would choose to highlight the history.
While dinosaurs are definitely one of the main attractions at this hotel, they aren't the only ones. There is also an arts and crafts station and a cereal bar at the breakfast buffet; perfect for kids you bring along on your adventure, or to summon your inner child.
Exploring near this dinosaur-themed hotel
The hotel is a little outside of Central Denver in a suburb to the southwest of the city, known as Lakewood. It's located near the Foothills Golf Course and the Bear Creek Greenbelt, where you can enjoy spending time by the water and enjoying nature, even in the middle of a city. Not too far south is Marston Lake. The hotel is roughly an hour away from Denver's Airport, and about 30 minutes from downtown. Another perk is that because it's not in a major area, the hotel itself tends to be rather quiet, especially at night.
Because it's not in the heart of Denver, you may have to rely on public transportation or driving whenever you want to go to some of the more popular locations in the city. For example, the Denver Botanic Gardens, the Zoo, and the Museum of Nature and Science are all about 40 minutes away by car, or 2 hours by bus. If you want something else fun to do in Denver, without so much learning or nature, Elitch Gardens is America's only downtown theme and water park, a summer Colorado haven with rides and unique attractions. It is less than a 30-minute drive from the hotel.
Another benefit of renting a vehicle is that you can go and visit other amazing cities in the state. For example, Monument is an underrated Colorado town situated between Denver and Colorado Springs, perfect for year-round recreation, and it's only around an hour's drive away from Best Western Denver Southwest.