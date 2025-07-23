Italy's 'Metaphysical City' Is A Unique Architectural Masterpiece With A Dark Origin Story

In the 1920s and '30s, a new style of architecture emerged under Italy's fascist regime. Defined by clean symmetry, stark geometric forms, and an emphasis on order over stylistic flair, Italian Rationalism became the standard of the time, shaping many of the building projects for Benito Mussolini's government. One of the movement's most famous buildings is the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, known as the "Square Colosseum," in Rome. The regime also created whole towns based off of the rationalist model, like Sabaudia, a quiet coastal town with a national park backdrop. All of the ideals and motifs of Italian Rationalism became most realized in the town of Tresigallo, often considered the capital of Italian Rationalism. Tresigallo is also known as the "Metaphysical City" because of its surreal, frozen-in-time appearance that serves as an architectural equivalent to the artwork of Italy's Metaphysical Painting movement.

Look at the paintings of Giorgio de Chirico, like his 1914 painting "The Enigma of a Day," and you'll see the kind of geometric buildings, evocative objects, and structured piazzas that closely resemble the city of Tresigallo. Many of the paintings predate Tresigallo's rebirth as a rationalist exemplar, though — its designer, Edmondo Rossoni, began transforming the town in the late 1920s and early 1930s. Unlike other towns that evolved naturally, the new Tresigallo was created almost all at once, and it hasn't changed much since the 1930s. Travel writer Lety for her blog Lety Goes On described Tresigallo as a "day trip into a parallel dimension on Earth."