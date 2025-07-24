This Darling New York Village With Diverse Downtown Dining And Waterfront Charm Is A Worthwhile City Break

Port Chester, New York, is a town that knows what it wants to be. In 1732, it used to be called "the Saw Pit," attributed to the literal saw pits used to cut logs for shipbuilding. But, in 1837, the folks of the Saw Pit no longer wanted to be known by such a crude name, so they changed their name to Port Chester.

The village is actually part of the town of Rye, in New York, which neighbors the Long Island Sound and shares a water border with Connecticut via the Byram River. Its restaurants tap into its industrial and waterfront heritage, and the town plans to enhance its this space through a revitalization program. Its roughly 31,000 residents are also culturally diverse, with Latinos making up 39% of the population. All this culture strives to retain Port Chester's identity of being "the foodie capital of Westchester." From the Saw Pit to great eats.

Located just under an hour drive from Upper Manhattan, Port Chester is also roughly 20 minutes from Scarsdale, the richest town on the East Coast. Those who want to avoid driving can take the Metro-North Railroad to the Port Chester station, which takes about 40 minutes from Grand Central in Midtown Manhattan.