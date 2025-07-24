This Darling New York Village With Diverse Downtown Dining And Waterfront Charm Is A Worthwhile City Break
Port Chester, New York, is a town that knows what it wants to be. In 1732, it used to be called "the Saw Pit," attributed to the literal saw pits used to cut logs for shipbuilding. But, in 1837, the folks of the Saw Pit no longer wanted to be known by such a crude name, so they changed their name to Port Chester.
The village is actually part of the town of Rye, in New York, which neighbors the Long Island Sound and shares a water border with Connecticut via the Byram River. Its restaurants tap into its industrial and waterfront heritage, and the town plans to enhance its this space through a revitalization program. Its roughly 31,000 residents are also culturally diverse, with Latinos making up 39% of the population. All this culture strives to retain Port Chester's identity of being "the foodie capital of Westchester." From the Saw Pit to great eats.
Located just under an hour drive from Upper Manhattan, Port Chester is also roughly 20 minutes from Scarsdale, the richest town on the East Coast. Those who want to avoid driving can take the Metro-North Railroad to the Port Chester station, which takes about 40 minutes from Grand Central in Midtown Manhattan.
What and where to eat in Port Chester
First, there's bartaco (purposefully stylized in all lowercase), an oft-mentioned joint in Port Chester for its unique vibe. Located right by the Byram River, it serves tacos and street food-styled cuisine set in a bungalow-inspired decor. One TripAdvisor reviewer noted they enjoyed their "waterfront lunch," recommending the Peruvian chicken, black beans, and fried plantains. Tacos come with either a corn tortilla or lettuce shell, and the choices are appreciably vegetarian-friendly.
Sonora is another popular restaurant in the village, rated as "Excellent" by the New York Times. Its owner is Colombian-born and Queens-repping Chef Rafael Palomino, a successful restaurateur with spots across the United States. The dishes are a fusion of Latin American and Spanish cuisines. The Paella Palomino is a signature dish with shrimp, clams, mussels, and chorizo. Meanwhile, the coconut shrimp is Brazilian-inspired with lemongrass sauce. Finally, the pollo relleno comes from the chef's native country — a chicken stuffed with sweet plantains, goat cheese, and peppers. Coupled with its walkability, restaurants, and shops, Port Chester calls to mind White Plains, a nearby bustling urban oasis with a walkable downtown.
Check out the waterfront views and shopping
Being right next to the Long Island Sound means stunning waterfront views. While a few restaurants might offer outdoor seating within view of the water, Port Chester has public walkways and marinas to amble on. These offer stunning views of the river, along with boats docked or sailing by.
In terms of shopping, the Waterfront is Port Chester's retail and entertainment center in the heart of downtown, and features a 14-screen cinema, a Marshall's, and a Costco. The Gateway is another popular shopping spot, with access to supermarkets, convenience stores, and fast food.
Better yet, the downtown area is highly accessible, with residents noting how they can easily walk from their homes into town for coffee, and how popular businesses have been sprouting up around town. With the waterfront revitalization project underway to improve the public waterfront areas, Port Chester is striving to better its image as a waterfront escape from the big city. Want an even more tranquil getaway in New York? Check out these hidden islands with serene beauty to escape the hustle of New York City.