The Affluent City With California's Most Famous Zip Code Is Making Moves To Ban All Short-Term Rentals
Home to Rodeo Drive – California's glitzy boulevard of fashion, rising stars, and luxury shops – celebrity hotspots, and extravagant mansions with impressive film credits, there are few Los Angeles destinations as well known as Beverly Hills. And, thanks to the popular 1990s teen drama "Beverly Hills 90210," even its zip code is famous.
Given all its glitter and glamor, the renowned Los Angeles County enclave is also a famously expensive place to live. According to Zillow, as of July 2025, the average rental price is $4,700 (124% above the national average). For some, the only way to enjoy a slice of the lavish Beverly Hills life is by booking a short-term rental on sites like Airbnb and Vrbro. Meanwhile, renting out homes has proven beneficial for the residents of Beverly Hills as well, providing additional economic support for the area's exorbitant living costs. However, due to a pending move to ban their legality, short-term rentals may be moving out of Beverly Hills altogether.
No more short-term rentals in Beverly Hills?
Per SFGate, a four-to-one vote by the Beverly Hills City Council on July 1, 2025, leaned in favor of preparing a law that would restrict residents from renting out multi-family properties for under six months in a 12-month rental period and single-family properties for under 12 months. A previous ordinance restricted Beverly Hills residents from renting apartments for less than 30 days and single-family properties for less than six months. However, after the devastating wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles in January, the Beverly Hills City Council voted to temporarily suspend the restriction on short-term rentals to provide more housing options for displaced communities. The temporary suspension expired on April 16, 2025.
Now, the city council is considering moving from a restriction to a full-on ban on short-term rentals. Why? Basically, there's too much partying in Beverly Hills. At the formal July 1 meeting, Council Member Craig Corman stated, "We thought if people had a chance to rent their homes out twice a year, that would be sufficient, you know, it would sufficiently guard against abuse. Obviously, we were wrong. And we've seen, you know, a proliferation of party houses."
The impact on Beverly Hills hotels
Additionally, the meeting drew attention to the negative economic impact that short-term rentals have on Beverly Hills. Due to short-term vacation rentals, Craig Corman said, "We've seen loss of revenue to the city, loss of business to the hotels, which is important to the city, [and] throw off important revenues to the city that help fund the services that a lot of citizens enjoy." Furthermore, the council advocated for a ban versus a twice-a-year restriction on short-term rentals, citing that the restriction is difficult to enforce. Corman stated that restrictions make it hard to catch rule-breakers, who can lie about how many times they rented their property or even about the address of their property.
As a result, much of the council agrees that a ban on short-term rentals is the best way to fix the issue. Though nothing is set in stone yet, regulatory language is being prepared to move the ban into action. If it passes, 90210's short-term rentals will disappear. However, the next-best option for sampling the glamorous life in Beverly Hills would be to check in to the Beverly Hills Hotel, the legendary five-star hideaway known for hosting Hollywood royalty.