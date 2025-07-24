The Affluent City With California's Most Famous Zip Code Is Making Moves To Ban All Short-Term Rentals

Home to Rodeo Drive – California's glitzy boulevard of fashion, rising stars, and luxury shops – celebrity hotspots, and extravagant mansions with impressive film credits, there are few Los Angeles destinations as well known as Beverly Hills. And, thanks to the popular 1990s teen drama "Beverly Hills 90210," even its zip code is famous.

Given all its glitter and glamor, the renowned Los Angeles County enclave is also a famously expensive place to live. According to Zillow, as of July 2025, the average rental price is $4,700 (124% above the national average). For some, the only way to enjoy a slice of the lavish Beverly Hills life is by booking a short-term rental on sites like Airbnb and Vrbro. Meanwhile, renting out homes has proven beneficial for the residents of Beverly Hills as well, providing additional economic support for the area's exorbitant living costs. However, due to a pending move to ban their legality, short-term rentals may be moving out of Beverly Hills altogether.