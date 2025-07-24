The Gulf Islands Boasts A Haven Nicknamed 'Isle Of The Arts' With Creativity, Beaches, And Beautiful Forests
British Columbia's Gulf Islands offer a lush retreat from city life — from secret islands full of enchanting forests to charming small villages with beaches featuring shipwrecks to explore. But even among these natural gems, Gabriola Island stands out. Tucked between Vancouver Island and the mainland, this peaceful Gulf Island is a haven for creativity and calm. With one of Canada's highest ratios of artists per capita, it's no wonder the island is affectionately called the "Isle of the Arts" — a haven for creatives who find inspiration in every trail, shoreline, and breeze.
In spring and summer, the beaches at Gabriola Sands and Sandwell Provincial Park offer warm-weather swimming, shorebird spotting, and ocean breezes. In autumn and winter, the island's woodlands and trails offer ideal spaces for misty forest walks and storm watching. One of the most stunning examples is the protected Elder Cedar (S'ul-hween X'pey) Nature Reserve, home to some of the last mature forest in the Gulf Islands. Here you can hike among towering Douglas firs and western red cedar trees — just don't forget your raincoat, especially in the cooler months. Whether you're drawn by the creative spirit, the coastal wilderness, or the chance to unplug and wander, Gabriola Island is the kind of place that invites you to slow down, breathe deep, and maybe even pick up a paintbrush.
Discover petroglyphs and paintbrushes on Gabriola Island
Gabriola Island isn't just beautiful — it's bursting with creativity. According to Gabriola Island Tourism, the island has the highest number of artists per capita in Canada, and it shows. From galleries to hand-painted signs, the island showcases creativity at every turn. Start your artistic journey with a visit to the northwestern edge of the island where, at low tide, you can walk along the Malaspina Galleries, sandstone paths naturally carved by the sea. This stunning path looks like walking under a stone wave and offers an amazing view of the bay. Here you can glimpse a centuries-old petroglyph carved into the sandstone. These ancient markings — also found in abundance at Petroglyph Park — are thought to mark special events, sacred sites, or excellent hunting and fishing grounds. Nearby, the Gabriola Historical and Museum Society offers a fun and insightful look into the island's layered past — from its Indigenous roots to its hippie-era heyday.
Two annual festivals highlight the creative spirit of the island. In early spring, the Isle of the Arts Festival offers hands-on workshops in everything from painting to culinary arts. Later in the summer, the Cultivate Festival brings live music, dance, and theater to the island in a vibrant weekend celebration.
As you explore, keep your eyes peeled for yellow flags fluttering outside local homes — these signal open artist studios. Grab a free map at the Gabriola Visitor Centre, and if you see a flag, step inside. You never know what you'll find — jewelry, woodwork, textiles, or maybe even your next favorite piece of art.
Getting to Gabriola Island, staying over, and where to dine
Getting to Gabriola Island is a breeze. A short 20-minute ferry ride from Nanaimo — not far from the Little Qualicum Falls Park — on Vancouver Island takes you to the BC Ferries Gabriola terminal. With hourly crossings between 9:55 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., the trip is flexible and easy — perfect for a spontaneous day trip or a longer creative escape.
Despite its small footprint, Gabriola offers a range of cozy places to stay. Families will love the Hummingbird Lodge, a charming bed and breakfast set in a serene forest location near the Gabriola Museum. It features a playground and indoor play area for kids, making it both relaxing and kid-friendly. For something closer to the water, Page's Resort & Marina provides a rustic-meets-comfort experience, complete with in-room fireplaces, private balconies, barbecue spots, and a mini market.
As for food, you'll find a handful of inviting cafes and restaurants featuring locally sourced fare. Mad Rona's Coffee Bar is a local favorite for artisan coffee and breakfast with a sunlit outdoor dining space, while Woodfire Restaurant serves up delicious wood-fired pizzas, seafood, and comfort food with a West Coast twist.