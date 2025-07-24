The Gulf Islands Boasts A Haven Nicknamed 'Isle Of The Arts' With Creativity, Beaches, And Beautiful Forests

Gabriola Island isn't just beautiful — it's bursting with creativity. According to Gabriola Island Tourism, the island has the highest number of artists per capita in Canada, and it shows. From galleries to hand-painted signs, the island showcases creativity at every turn. Start your artistic journey with a visit to the northwestern edge of the island where, at low tide, you can walk along the Malaspina Galleries, sandstone paths naturally carved by the sea. This stunning path looks like walking under a stone wave and offers an amazing view of the bay. Here you can glimpse a centuries-old petroglyph carved into the sandstone. These ancient markings — also found in abundance at Petroglyph Park — are thought to mark special events, sacred sites, or excellent hunting and fishing grounds. Nearby, the Gabriola Historical and Museum Society offers a fun and insightful look into the island's layered past — from its Indigenous roots to its hippie-era heyday.

Two annual festivals highlight the creative spirit of the island. In early spring, the Isle of the Arts Festival offers hands-on workshops in everything from painting to culinary arts. Later in the summer, the Cultivate Festival brings live music, dance, and theater to the island in a vibrant weekend celebration.

As you explore, keep your eyes peeled for yellow flags fluttering outside local homes — these signal open artist studios. Grab a free map at the Gabriola Visitor Centre, and if you see a flag, step inside. You never know what you'll find — jewelry, woodwork, textiles, or maybe even your next favorite piece of art.