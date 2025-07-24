A Charming Illinois Village On Chicago's Doorstep Has A Picturesque Downtown, Good Eats, And Friendly Community

Once an anonymous stop on the old Chicago railroad, Hinsdale has since bloomed into a pretty little neighborhood known for its welcoming community. The town also has an old-time atmosphere that has earned it two National Register Historic District designations, given to places deemed worthy of preservation by the U.S. National Park Service. To get a flavor of what Hinsdale was once like, head to the Hinsdale History Museum, situated within an old clapboard home surrounded by a picket fence. Here, you'll find restored rooms that collectively function as a day-in-the-life exhibition of a middle-class family living here in the late 19th century.

Be sure to wander through the Downtown Hinsdale Historic District, too, which dates to 1865 and features 73 preserved buildings between Maple, Lincoln, Garfield, and Second streets. Not only does the architecture around make the town wonderfully picturesque, but it also showcases the diversity of design styles present in old-world America, including Gothic Revival and Colonial Revival, as well as Queen Anne and Art Deco-style buildings. Arguably the most spectacular structure in town is the Hinsdale Memorial Building, with its red-brick facade, colonnaded entrance, bell tower, and front plaza. It was built in the 1920s to commemorate American war veterans — its rotunda is known as the Shrine of Memory — and now operates as a village hall and library.