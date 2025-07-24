Nestled In A Quaint Midwest Village Lies A Buzzing Casino Offering Lively Vibes, Great Games, And Low Buy-Ins
When it comes to gambling and casinos, you might assume that the best places to stay and play would be cities like Las Vegas, Atlantic City, or Biloxi. However, the Midwest is full of casinos that are just as vibrant and exciting, but without the crowds or high prices. If you find yourself in Wisconsin (or are planning a trip to the Badger State), one of the best options around is the St. Croix Casino Hotel in Turtle Lake. Not only is this a relatively large resort, but it has all the games and excitement you can find on the Vegas Strip.
Located about 90 minutes northeast of Minneapolis and America's largest mall, St. Croix offers a mix of table games, sports betting, and Midwest dining. Best of all, the casino always has specials and deals going on, so your money goes further here than at most other gambling locales in the United States. So, if you want to spice up your Midwest vacation with a little bit of fancy fun and world-class accommodations, now is the time to book a room at the St. Croix Casino Hotel.
Getting to know the St. Croix Casino Hotel in Turtle Lake
As with most Midwest casinos, St. Croix is operated by a local Native American tribe, specifically, the St. Croix Chippewa Tribe of Wisconsin. The tribe manages three unique locations throughout the state, but the resort at Turtle Lake is the largest, with over 150 rooms, eight suites, and a wide variety of games and betting options. It's also conveniently located off Highway 8, making it easy to explore both the casino and the surrounding area.
For some, the best way to experience the Midwest is by taking a road trip with an RV. If you're traveling through Wisconsin and nearby states in a motorhome, St. Croix has an RV park with 17 full-service stations. Whether you're staying in the hotel or at the RV park, you have to call the resort to book your accommodations, as you can't reserve a spot online.
Another advantage of staying at Turtle Lake is that you can access all your favorite games. This includes a full poker room, along with blackjack, craps, and roulette. For sports betting, the casino has a full-service kiosk that allows you to wager on your favorite teams. To make your winnings go further, St. Croix has a comprehensive players' club program. Earn points as you play and redeem them for cash back or free prizes. Many games have low buy-ins, too, so you don't have to walk in with much cash to enjoy all the fun.
Planning a trip to Turtle Lake, Wisconsin
If you're not RVing to Wisconsin, the best way to reach St. Croix and Turtle Lake is to fly into the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, widely recognized as North America's best airport. From there, it's less than a 90-minute drive to reach the casino and hotel. Before planning your trip, you might want to check the concert page to see what bands and shows are playing. Although St. Croix isn't big enough for global superstars, it's a fantastic place to see regional acts and local bands you can't experience anywhere else. You can buy tickets online and plan your itinerary accordingly.
For dining, there are two options available at the casino. First, there's Me-Ki-Noc, which features Midwest cuisine at its finest. Here, you can indulge in fresh Wisconsin cheese, fabulous breakfasts, and some of the best burgers around. Me-Ki-Noc also has daily specials, like BBQ beef brisket on Mondays and chicken and ribs on Thursdays. There's also a concession stand for when you need to grab a quick bite between games.
Depending on the length of your stay, you might want to check out the rest of the area around Turtle Lake. You can visit both Upper and Lower Turtle Lakes for water-based activities, or you can head west to experience one of Wisconsin's most incredible rivers for a perfect summer vacation, the St. Croix River. It's only 30 minutes from town and is an excellent place to relax and unwind when you need some fresh air.