Nestled In A Quaint Midwest Village Lies A Buzzing Casino Offering Lively Vibes, Great Games, And Low Buy-Ins

When it comes to gambling and casinos, you might assume that the best places to stay and play would be cities like Las Vegas, Atlantic City, or Biloxi. However, the Midwest is full of casinos that are just as vibrant and exciting, but without the crowds or high prices. If you find yourself in Wisconsin (or are planning a trip to the Badger State), one of the best options around is the St. Croix Casino Hotel in Turtle Lake. Not only is this a relatively large resort, but it has all the games and excitement you can find on the Vegas Strip.

Located about 90 minutes northeast of Minneapolis and America's largest mall, St. Croix offers a mix of table games, sports betting, and Midwest dining. Best of all, the casino always has specials and deals going on, so your money goes further here than at most other gambling locales in the United States. So, if you want to spice up your Midwest vacation with a little bit of fancy fun and world-class accommodations, now is the time to book a room at the St. Croix Casino Hotel.