The Shrimp Capital Of Texas Is A Charming Coastal Town Where Sunsets Paint The Perfect Scene

Texas is big on food, with a cuisine culture that mixes southern flair with Mexican and Native American influences. Smoky briskets, zesty tacos, Texas-staple beef burgers (which can be found at the Hobbit Cafe in Houston), fudge sheet cakes, tamales, and the decidedly seafood-free cowboy caviar are all popular dishes in the Lone Star State. But in Palacios, a small city on the Gulf Coast that's just over 100 miles from Houston to the northeast and Corpus Christi to the southwest, shrimp is the undisputed culinary king. Known as the shrimp capital of Texas, Palacios has a huge fleet of 450 shrimp vessels (among the largest in the country), roaming the waters to catch these tasty critters.

Palacios is also a highly livable city — Areavibes, a real estate and data analytics company, gave Palacios a livability rating of 73, considered "excellent," scoring it an A+ in the cost of living, housing, and health and safety categories. It is little wonder, then, that some vacationers also come to Palacios to explore the local housing market. Many of the properties for sale have charming waterfront locations and large balconies or terraced porches for watching Palacios' beautiful, fiery sunsets.

The city has an interesting history, too, as it is sheltered by the Tres Palacios (Three Palaces) Bay. Both the bay and its namesake city are slight misnomers — they were coined by shipwrecked, and presumably dehydrated and delirious, Spanish sailors who swam towards this portion of shoreline believing they could see three palaces rising from it. If you are looking to dig into the history of Palacios, check out the historic houses that are on the National Register of Historic Places and then head to the City by the Sea Museum. Palacios may be a small town — its population is around 4,000 people — but there's plenty here to keep you engaged and entertained.