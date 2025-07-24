The Shrimp Capital Of Texas Is A Charming Coastal Town Where Sunsets Paint The Perfect Scene
Texas is big on food, with a cuisine culture that mixes southern flair with Mexican and Native American influences. Smoky briskets, zesty tacos, Texas-staple beef burgers (which can be found at the Hobbit Cafe in Houston), fudge sheet cakes, tamales, and the decidedly seafood-free cowboy caviar are all popular dishes in the Lone Star State. But in Palacios, a small city on the Gulf Coast that's just over 100 miles from Houston to the northeast and Corpus Christi to the southwest, shrimp is the undisputed culinary king. Known as the shrimp capital of Texas, Palacios has a huge fleet of 450 shrimp vessels (among the largest in the country), roaming the waters to catch these tasty critters.
Palacios is also a highly livable city — Areavibes, a real estate and data analytics company, gave Palacios a livability rating of 73, considered "excellent," scoring it an A+ in the cost of living, housing, and health and safety categories. It is little wonder, then, that some vacationers also come to Palacios to explore the local housing market. Many of the properties for sale have charming waterfront locations and large balconies or terraced porches for watching Palacios' beautiful, fiery sunsets.
The city has an interesting history, too, as it is sheltered by the Tres Palacios (Three Palaces) Bay. Both the bay and its namesake city are slight misnomers — they were coined by shipwrecked, and presumably dehydrated and delirious, Spanish sailors who swam towards this portion of shoreline believing they could see three palaces rising from it. If you are looking to dig into the history of Palacios, check out the historic houses that are on the National Register of Historic Places and then head to the City by the Sea Museum. Palacios may be a small town — its population is around 4,000 people — but there's plenty here to keep you engaged and entertained.
Feasting on Shrimp in Palacios
There are three types of shrimp harvested in the Gulf waters of Texas: rich and hearty brown shrimp, milder white shrimp, and occasionally, pink shrimp, which are sweet with a buttery texture. So, being the state's shrimp capital, your first port of call in Palacios should be a local shrimp restaurant. Danny's Seafood House is a fan favorite, serving shrimp dishes, some with a Vietnamese twist, as well as other shellfish like blue crabs, crawfish, and fresh oysters. Tran's Restaurant on Henderson Avenue is a Gulf Coast seafood gem with a menu that celebrates local produce — a pound of shrimp, snow crab legs, clams, and mussels are all on the menu and are served in a variety of spices and rubs. There's also an annual Shrimporee in the town each summer, involving lots of grilled shrimp, live music, and an auction. If you visit in fall, make sure to check out the Taste of Palacios seafood festival in October with tents serving shrimp, oysters, beer, and more.
If you're still not satisfied, you can also fish for your own dinner off one of Palacios' two piers, or if you have access to a boat, you can head into the deeper waters of the Tres Palacios Bay. While the fleet of commercial shrimp vessels are busy hauling in shellfish, anglers may turn their attention to other species like redfish (also called red drum) and speckled trout, both in season all year. Other fish commonly caught in the area include flounder, sheepshead, and Spanish mackerel. Just note that all anglers require a license in Texas; these are acquired online or from local bait and tackle shops.
Sunsets and coastal views in Palacios
Palacios is one of the best sunset spots in America (similar to this one outside of Salt Lake City), so there's no better way to draw the evening to a close than sitting with a view of the coast and watching the sun paint the sky magnificent shades of orange, red, and purple. The Palacios Bay Beach, on the southern tip of the town, is a great place to sunbathe, swim, and take to the waters on a jet ski or paddleboard by day, and an equally good place to admire the skies come sunset. Or you can wander along the one-and-a-half-mile Palacios Seawall, lined by green spaces and picnic tables which are also prime sunset-viewing spots.
You'll also get great views of the horizon from some of Palacios' top accommodations. Consider grand old properties like the Luther Hotel or the Peaceful Pelican Bed and Breakfast, or the selection of charming waterfront houses and cottages available for rent on Airbnb. Alternatively, the Serendipity RV Resort is prime real estate for mobile homes (with cabin and house rentals also available) and is nestled right by the Tres Palacios Bay coastline.