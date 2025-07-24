Oklahoma's Quiet, Underrated Town Is A Prairie Escape Of Lakeside Trails, Starlit Movies, And Vintage Windmills

Oklahoma, the Sooner State, is brimming with hidden gems that really give the major cities, like Tulsa, a run for their money. From Krebs, aka the "Little Italy" of Oklahoma, to Davis and its imposing waterfalls and zipline adventure, and far beyond, we really could talk about the state's lesser-traveled locations for days. Today, however, we're focusing on one place in particular.

Beat the crowds and the hustle and bustle of the big cities with a serene, peaceful, and quiet escape to Shattuck. Located in Ellis County, Oklahoma, the town is home to some seriously charming and unexpected attractions. Besides what Shattuck has to offer visitors and those passing through, this prairie land has a long, interesting history and heritage.

This rural stretch was once the home to the Indigenous peoples of the Great Plains and the Cherokee Outlet. However, the 1889 Oklahoma Land Rush saw a massive flood of settlers pouring in. This included Volga Germans — Germans born in Russia — who eventually settled in Shattuck in 1901 and 1902. Their influence is still felt in Shattuck today, particularly with the town's annual Oktoberfest celebration, featuring German food and drinks. Who would've thought you might stumble across a slice of Munich in Oklahoma?