Oklahoma's Quiet, Underrated Town Is A Prairie Escape Of Lakeside Trails, Starlit Movies, And Vintage Windmills
Oklahoma, the Sooner State, is brimming with hidden gems that really give the major cities, like Tulsa, a run for their money. From Krebs, aka the "Little Italy" of Oklahoma, to Davis and its imposing waterfalls and zipline adventure, and far beyond, we really could talk about the state's lesser-traveled locations for days. Today, however, we're focusing on one place in particular.
Beat the crowds and the hustle and bustle of the big cities with a serene, peaceful, and quiet escape to Shattuck. Located in Ellis County, Oklahoma, the town is home to some seriously charming and unexpected attractions. Besides what Shattuck has to offer visitors and those passing through, this prairie land has a long, interesting history and heritage.
This rural stretch was once the home to the Indigenous peoples of the Great Plains and the Cherokee Outlet. However, the 1889 Oklahoma Land Rush saw a massive flood of settlers pouring in. This included Volga Germans — Germans born in Russia — who eventually settled in Shattuck in 1901 and 1902. Their influence is still felt in Shattuck today, particularly with the town's annual Oktoberfest celebration, featuring German food and drinks. Who would've thought you might stumble across a slice of Munich in Oklahoma?
Embrace the land in many ways in Shattuck
Nature lovers can delight in the lakeside trails ready to enjoy in Shattuck. The City Park is home to Centennial Lake. Here, visitors can partake in the Lighted Walking Trail on foot or take the opportunity to get some exercise in with a run around the mile-long route. The trail is paved, so it's perfect for pushing a stroller, walking, or jogging. This is a fantastic, quiet spot for families as it's also equipped with a tennis court, playground, a public pool, and picnic facilities.
The Shattuck Public Swimming Pool is a firm favorite among locals and visitors to Shattuck. What better way to cool off from the high summer temperatures in Oklahoma than a relaxing and refreshing dip in the pool? Later on in the evening, get cozy under the stars in Northwest Oklahoma's only drive-in movie theater.
Featuring all the latest theater hits, El-Co Drive In gets its name from the movie theater that operated in Shattuck between the 1950s and 1970s. A starlit marriage of cinema and the great outdoors, this is an affordable must-visit in Shattuck, as tickets are just $6. The site offers seating areas with picnic benches to enjoy the prairie landscape, as well as games and activities while you wait for the movie to play. It's worth noting that this is a seasonal experience, operating between spring and fall.
Shattuck and its windmill heritage
If there's one thing you can't miss while visiting, it's the Shattuck Windmill Museum. Established in 1994, the museum proudly boasts dozens of unique and varying windmills of all sizes and statures. Free to enter and open all year round, take a step back in time with a visit to the Shattuck Windmill Museum.
Each windmill here has a unique and heartfelt story behind it. This includes the Eclipse, which is the structure that can be attributed to starting the exhibition, as it belonged to the museum's dedicated founder, Phillis Ballew. Restored by volunteers and acquired both locally and further afield, Shattuck boasts a fascinating piece of history with this attraction.
If you're reading this and thinking that an excursion in outdoor trails, starlit cinema, and fascinating windmill collections sounds like a treat, then Shattuck is the next venture for you. The closest major airport to Shattuck is Will Rogers International Airport, around 2 and a half hours away. This distance means it's a good excuse to see what else Oklahoma has to offer in the surrounding area, like the unique Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge, a destination perfect for crystal digging, scenic trails, and birdwatching.