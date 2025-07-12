Oklahoma's Iconic Refuge Offers Crystal Digging, Scenic Trails, And Birdwatching In A Unique Salt Flat Setting

The Sooner State boasts nine wildlife refuges, each offering a one-of-a-kind adventure in a different setting. For instance, when you're enjoying a serene escape in Medicine Park, considered America's cobblestone community, you can visit the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, the oldest of its kind. Better yet, make your way to the north-center near the Kansas border, and you'll arrive at an unexpected destination in Oklahoma. Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge comprises 32,197 acres of prairie, wetlands, and, of course, salt flats. It's a sight so magnificent you'd think you're at Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia, the world's largest natural mirror — but no, this is just a hidden gem in Oklahoma, hiding activities that are even more extraordinary.

Millions of years ago, the constant fluctuations of ancient sea levels caused the water to recede for good. As a consequence, it deposited a thick layer of salt, which created the Great Salt Plains as we know them. Native American tribes such as the Osage, Kiowa, and Wichita knew the value of this area and used its rich resources to preserve meat. On top of that, it was a favored hunting territory, known for its abundant bison, elk, and deer populations. Soon came salt mining expeditions, followed by protecting the migratory birds' species. In 1930, the salt plains were officially recognized as a wildlife refuge, where people have the rare opportunity to dig for hourglass selenite crystals, a phenomenon that's found nowhere else.

Getting to the Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge is quite easy — Oklahoma City is around two hours away, while the drive from Tulsa takes 2.5 hours. Coming from Wichita, Kansas, you'll be on the road for one hour and 45 minutes — it takes the same amount of time from the small city of Guthrie and its cool and trendy downtown.