Europe's Largest Sand Dune Is A French Gem With Views Of The Atlantic Ocean And An Impressive Pine Forest

As you get to the top of Dune du Pilat, huffing from the climb, you feel your feet sinking slightly into the sand. Stretching before you is the beautiful Bassin d'Arcachon and the deep blue Atlantic Ocean, whose vastness appears to be endless. On the other side, a large green pine forest contrasts with the paleness of the sand. This is what it's like to stand on Europe's largest sand dune.

Located near the mid-Atlantic French town of Arcachon, the Dune du Pilat was formed slowly over 4,000 years. Looking up from the base, it's almost impossible not to be in awe of its size: 330 feet in height and 1.7 miles in length. More impressively, the dune usually grows a bit each year. This growth prompted people in the 19th century to plant the forest in an attempt to keep the sand from swallowing up houses and land. Mostly consisting of marine pine and English oaks, the forest now provides habitat for birds, lizards, deer, and even wild boar.

The dune also serves as a pleasant, peaceful beach. People like to sunbathe on the sand before dipping into the cold Atlantic when it's warm out, or take slow walks along the shore during colder months. For a more thrilling and adventurous experience, do a paragliding tour over the dune. You'll get an adrenaline rush and the absolute best views of the area.