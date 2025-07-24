Europe's Largest Sand Dune Is A French Gem With Views Of The Atlantic Ocean And An Impressive Pine Forest
As you get to the top of Dune du Pilat, huffing from the climb, you feel your feet sinking slightly into the sand. Stretching before you is the beautiful Bassin d'Arcachon and the deep blue Atlantic Ocean, whose vastness appears to be endless. On the other side, a large green pine forest contrasts with the paleness of the sand. This is what it's like to stand on Europe's largest sand dune.
Located near the mid-Atlantic French town of Arcachon, the Dune du Pilat was formed slowly over 4,000 years. Looking up from the base, it's almost impossible not to be in awe of its size: 330 feet in height and 1.7 miles in length. More impressively, the dune usually grows a bit each year. This growth prompted people in the 19th century to plant the forest in an attempt to keep the sand from swallowing up houses and land. Mostly consisting of marine pine and English oaks, the forest now provides habitat for birds, lizards, deer, and even wild boar.
The dune also serves as a pleasant, peaceful beach. People like to sunbathe on the sand before dipping into the cold Atlantic when it's warm out, or take slow walks along the shore during colder months. For a more thrilling and adventurous experience, do a paragliding tour over the dune. You'll get an adrenaline rush and the absolute best views of the area.
Getting to the Dune du Pilat
Bordeaux, known for its high-quality wine, is the closest major city to this natural wonder. Getting to the dune from here is as easy as taking a 50-minute train to Arcachon and then getting on a bus that will leave you at the base. Once there, you'll have to climb up the stairs of more than 150 steps to the top or put your leg muscles to work and walk up the dune itself.
Because this is a protected area, you won't find many shops or restaurants within it. Instead, stop by Bordeaux's oldest boulangerie, a hidden piece of history with delicious tradition, and get supplies for a scenic picnic on the dune. You can also head to Arcachon and get fresh seafood in one of the town's many restaurants. Or have two adventures in a single day and stop at Gujan-Mestras on the way back to Bordeaux (it's along the same train line). This little-known oyster farming town is the perfect place to get some fresh mollusks with white wine. No matter which option you choose, try to learn the five phrases Rick Steves says visitors must know before a trip to France. Because these destinations aren't too touristy, some people may not speak English. And even if they do, they'll appreciate the effort.
Can't make it all the way to France? Set your eyes on Colorado's Great Sand Dunes National Park instead to stand on North America's tallest dune.