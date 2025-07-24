California's Coastal State Park With A Beach And Unique Pygmy Forest Has Scenic Year-Round Camping

California is known for its giant coastal redwoods, incredible beaches, and dreamy camping spots –– and you can find all three of those things in Mendocino County's Van Damme State Park. But this state park has an something even more unique inside it: a "pygmy forest" where mature trees (we're talking decades, possibly more than a century old) still haven't grown any taller than 10 feet or so. The park is in the small town of Little River right along the coast five minutes south of Mendocino, a delightful New England-style beach town. It's just under a 3.5 hour drive from San Francisco, and it's truly a one of a kind place of phenomenal natural beauty.

The pygmy forest is a must for any visit to Van Damme State Park, and you'll feel like a giant as you walk through the Pygmy Forest Discovery Trail. It's a quarter-mile boardwalk trail through this special forest environment where the acidity and the relatively shallow depth of the soil means the growth of the trees has been aggressively stunted. You'll find trees like the Bolander pine and Mendocino cypress here (which you can only find in this part of the California coast), as well as interpretive signage along the trail helps give context to the specialized ecosystem.

You can get to the pygmy forest via some of the other trails from the park's main entrance near Highway 1, or you can drive nearly straight to it, making it perfect for a quick visit or if you have mobility issues. The parking lot for the pygmy forest is located just off the Airport Road at the eastern edge of the park.