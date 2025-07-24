Everything You Need To Know About The New TSA PreCheck Touchless ID
Getting through airport security just got a major upgrade. If you're already part of TSA PreCheck, you may now be eligible for Touchless ID — a biometric system that uses facial recognition to verify your identity at the security checkpoint. No ID, no boarding pass, no hassle. Touchless ID allows travelers to simply step up to a camera and have their identity confirmed in seconds, eliminating document checks.
For anyone trying to avoid TSA's longest lines, it's a serious time-saver. And if you're combining it with other time-tested strategies — like flying on days where the airport is less crowded or using airport hacks that help you zip through TSA — your travel day just got a whole lot easier. Basic TSA PreCheck is a trusted traveler program that makes airport screening faster and more convenient. To join, you'll complete an online application and then schedule an in-person appointment to get fingerprinted and photographed. Once accepted, you'll receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) that you can enter when booking flights. It costs about $78 for five years, but depending on which credit card you use, you may get TSA PreCheck for free. Also, if you're traveling with kids, children 12 and under can accompany you through the PreCheck lane, even without their own KTN. When combined with Touchless ID, this is one of the fastest ways to move through the airport in 2025.
How to try Touchless ID now
If you're ready to try Touchless ID, you'll need to qualify by being a TSA PreCheck member, having a valid passport, and flying with American, Delta, United, or Alaska Airlines. You'll also need to opt in when booking your flight and make sure your boarding pass includes the PreCheck symbol. Note that, as of this writing, only select airports offer the option, such as John F. Kennedy, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta, and Seattle–Tacoma. With boarding pass in hand, simply head to the Touchless ID lane. At the checkpoint, a quick facial scan replaces the usual ID check, letting you move forward without reaching for your wallet or phone.
It may feel like something out of sci-fi, but it's already a real option for savvy flyers looking to save time — especially as airports continue to get more crowded during peak travel seasons. And since the program is still relatively unknown, the biometric lanes are often some of the shortest at the airport. As more airlines and airports adopt the system, it could become the new standard for air travel. But for now, it's a hidden gem for savvy flyers who want the absolute smoothest security experience.