Everything You Need To Know About The New TSA PreCheck Touchless ID

Getting through airport security just got a major upgrade. If you're already part of TSA PreCheck, you may now be eligible for Touchless ID — a biometric system that uses facial recognition to verify your identity at the security checkpoint. No ID, no boarding pass, no hassle. Touchless ID allows travelers to simply step up to a camera and have their identity confirmed in seconds, eliminating document checks.

For anyone trying to avoid TSA's longest lines, it's a serious time-saver. And if you're combining it with other time-tested strategies — like flying on days where the airport is less crowded or using airport hacks that help you zip through TSA — your travel day just got a whole lot easier. Basic TSA PreCheck is a trusted traveler program that makes airport screening faster and more convenient. To join, you'll complete an online application and then schedule an in-person appointment to get fingerprinted and photographed. Once accepted, you'll receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) that you can enter when booking flights. It costs about $78 for five years, but depending on which credit card you use, you may get TSA PreCheck for free. Also, if you're traveling with kids, children 12 and under can accompany you through the PreCheck lane, even without their own KTN. When combined with Touchless ID, this is one of the fastest ways to move through the airport in 2025.