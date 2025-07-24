The Midwest Suburb Hosting One Of The World's Largest Events Has A Charming, Eclectic Race-Themed Main Street

On Memorial Day Weekend 2025, about 350,000 racing fans attended the Indy 500. As Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles revealed to ESPN, that comes out to nearly 1 in every 1,000 people who live in the U.S., making it one of the world's largest organized events. The Speedway is also the largest racing track in the country, just a short drive from one of the biggest malls in the state. You don't have to be there for the big race to enjoy the venue, or the suburb of Speedway, Indiana, which has it's own eclectic, race-themed Main Street.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway only has races from May to October, but the museum is open daily (except Thanksgiving and Christmas). Tours of the track are also available with open Golf Cart Tours from March to October and closed bus tours throughout the year. On the narrated lap around the track, you can even choose an experience that allows you to "kiss the bricks," a tradition that started with NASCAR winners Dale Jarrett and Todd Parrott in 1996. ADA buses are available for tours, and the museum is also wheelchair accessible, with ramps everywhere and a large elevator that goes between the three floors.

As interesting as the tour is, the Indianapolis Speedway Museum itself is a must-visit. You'll find an enormous amount to see after a $60 million renovation, including the history of the speedway and displays of uniforms and cars of drivers going back to the first race there in 1909. Among the other exhibits to see is the tribute to the four-time winners (A.J. Foyt, Al Unser, Rick Mears, and Helio Castroneves) and the interactive area where you can do a virtual drive of a race car or have a chance to change a tire during a race.