Soak In Steaming Hot Springs With Stunning Atacama Desert Views In This Rarely-Visited Chilean Destination

The best way to get to Mamiña is by starting at the nearest major city of Iquique, where the Diego Aracena International Airport is located for those flying in from other parts of South America. One way to get to the thermal springs is by reserving a tour, which leaves from Iquique and returns the same day. However, getting to Mamiña and its hot springs on your own is doable. Buses depart from Iquique and take about two hours to reach Mamiña for an affordable price. If you opt for the bus route, it will first stop in the lower section of town, where the plaza is located, and then proceed to the upper section, where the springs are.

Of course, you could just skip seeing the town and go straight to the hot springs, but Mamiña's center is worth exploring, too. In the village, you'll see houses made from mud and thatch, as well as some colonial architecture, including the Church of San Marcos, established in 1632 and characterized by its construction out of pink volcanic stone. There are a couple of small restaurants in town where you can get Andean soup or tamales — one must-try is Restaurant T'amiky, with 4.7 stars on Google. And once the sun goes down, you're in one of the top destinations for nocturnal sightseeing.