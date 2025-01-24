'Noctourism' Is The Next Big Travel Trend. Here Are The Top Destinations For Nocturnal Sightseeing

There is no such thing as silence in the Amazon Rainforest. You can watch the dense thickets be engulfed by the dark of night from your camp or lodge on the Amazon banks. Hear the croaks of minuscule neon frogs reverberate around the trees, the screech of owls, the flap of bat wings, the slither of snakeskin over leaves or wound around a mighty trunk. Experiencing the full breadth of Amazonian wildlife requires a nocturnal adventure.

Take a tour from the world's largest city inaccessible by land, a vibrant gateway to the Amazon River, choosing an option that includes an overnight stay. You'll be roused from your rest to head back out onto the water or into the forest, following an expert wildlife guide and spotter. If you choose to dive deeper into the jungle on foot, watch where you're walking. Scuttling tarantulas emerge from their burrows, and praying mantises occupy the footpaths. Poison dart frogs peer bug-eyed from the barks that fringe the trails, and owl monkeys are active on the canopies.

If you opt instead to take a water-top tour after the fall of night, your motorized canoe will have to shut off its engine. Gliding over the murky surface of the Amazon River is the only option after dark, lest you disturb the predators lurking in the reeds. The night is the best time to spot black caimans. Though they grow to 13 feet in adulthood, larger than any other member of the alligator family, experienced guides can still scoop the miniature younglings from the waters to allow visitors an up-close view of the apex amphibious carnivores.