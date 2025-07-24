The World's Largest Wine Cellar Hides In One Of Europe's Most Underrated Wine-Making Countries

La Rioja may be Spain's most iconic wine region, boasting over 500 wineries. Tuscany in Italy and Bordeaux in France are also renowned for their wine productions. While these countries have garnered a reputation for producing world-famous varieties, there are still many underrated and less crowded wine regions in Europe that often go overlooked. Believe it or not, a small country in Eastern Europe is home to the world's largest wine cellar and a long-standing tradition of winemaking, yet it remains a highly underrated destination for wine enthusiasts. Moldova, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, is one of Europe's best-kept secrets, and its winemaking legacy is worth discovering.

Moldova is easily reached by plane, with Chișinău International Airport serving as the main gateway. From there, visitors can explore numerous wine regions that date back thousands of years. The best way to get around is by car, allowing travelers to soak up the picturesque landscapes and stop to sample local wines — especially at the most famous winery, which holds the world's largest wine cellar and is just 22 minutes from the airport.

Throughout the years, Moldova has been influenced by a variety of cultures that have shaped its traditions, yet the country has maintained a distinct identity. Wine remains deeply embedded in Moldovan culture, and visitors won't have to venture far to enjoy some of the finest and most underrated wines in Europe.