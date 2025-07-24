The World's Largest Wine Cellar Hides In One Of Europe's Most Underrated Wine-Making Countries
La Rioja may be Spain's most iconic wine region, boasting over 500 wineries. Tuscany in Italy and Bordeaux in France are also renowned for their wine productions. While these countries have garnered a reputation for producing world-famous varieties, there are still many underrated and less crowded wine regions in Europe that often go overlooked. Believe it or not, a small country in Eastern Europe is home to the world's largest wine cellar and a long-standing tradition of winemaking, yet it remains a highly underrated destination for wine enthusiasts. Moldova, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, is one of Europe's best-kept secrets, and its winemaking legacy is worth discovering.
Moldova is easily reached by plane, with Chișinău International Airport serving as the main gateway. From there, visitors can explore numerous wine regions that date back thousands of years. The best way to get around is by car, allowing travelers to soak up the picturesque landscapes and stop to sample local wines — especially at the most famous winery, which holds the world's largest wine cellar and is just 22 minutes from the airport.
Throughout the years, Moldova has been influenced by a variety of cultures that have shaped its traditions, yet the country has maintained a distinct identity. Wine remains deeply embedded in Moldovan culture, and visitors won't have to venture far to enjoy some of the finest and most underrated wines in Europe.
The history of winemaking in Moldova
When visiting Europe to sample the world's best wines, many travelers flock to internationally renowned regions, but Moldova offers an underrated alternative with an rich history. Winemaking has been a long-standing tradition across Europe for centuries, but incredibly, Moldova and Georgia are among the oldest wine-producing countries in the world. Moldova's winemaking history dates back a staggering 7,000 years, while Georgia's stretches to 8,000 years, making it the oldest known winemaking country.
Thanks to ancient wine practices introduced by the Greeks and Romans, winemaking became a steady pastime, and wine eventually became a status symbol, especially among the elite. Interestingly, by 1596, Moldovan wine had become a primary supplier to the Russian and Polish markets, and by the 1800s, the region of Bessarabia — then part of the Russian Empire — was one of the top wine-producing areas. Moldovan wines later garnered international attention, winning awards at the Paris World Exhibition and being enjoyed by English Royalty and beyond.
Today, Moldova is gaining recognition as a thriving destination for wine enthusiasts, despite being hailed as the least-visited country in all of Europe. For a country of its size, Moldova boasts 138,000 hectares of vineyards across four major wine regions and six subregions, producing local varieties of fetească neagră and rară neagră for red wines and fetească albă and fetească regală for white wines. In addition, wine lovers will find plenty of international grape varieties, so there is something to suit every palate.
Moldova is home to the world's largest wine cellar
One of Moldova's biggest claims to fame is Milestii Mici Winery, home to the world's largest wine cellar. For travelers who value quality wine and fascinating history, it's a must-see stop when arriving in the country. Despite welcoming just over 67,000 visitors in 2024, according to the European Union, Moldova has so much to offer that it won't be long before the secret gets out. The more than 2 million bottles of wine stored in this expansive underground cellar are reason enough to put the country back on the map. Believe it or not, wine production has become a basic occupation for most Moldavians, earning the title of "the country with open doors in the paradise of wine."
Incredibly, Milestii Mici spans a staggering 155 miles, yet only 74 miles are in use today. Because of its scale and enormous bottle capacity, Milestii Mici was granted a prestigious Guinness World Records title in 2005. The cellar, which was established in the 1960s on the site of a former limestone mine, can be explored by bike, on foot, or via electric train through its tunnels.
Tripadvisor reviewers recommend taking a full winery tour, which includes wine tasting — one of the main highlights of any visit. In addition, you can easily take day trips from Chișinău if you do not have access to a vehicle. While October, during National Wine Day, is considered the best time to visit, Moldova's wine culture can be enjoyed year-round.