America's Only 'Ride-Thru Cave' Offers Year-Round Tours Through Ancient Formations In The Midwest

While there are other underground formations you can explore on foot, like this one-of-a-kind Florida park with dazzling caverns, Missouri's Fantastic Caverns is the sole opportunity in the U.S. to enjoy nature's magnificent subterranean architecture from the comfort of a jeep-drawn tram. In fact, there are just three other such ride-through caves in the world. With minimal walking involved, including a ramp from the parking lot directly to the visitor center, these caverns are accessible to people with mobility challenges, seniors, and those with younger children. As described on TripAdvisor, this experience is a "relaxing and easy tour for anyone with young children or old bones."

Closed just a handful of days a year, the caves can be explored only through guided tours, navigating the tram along a former underground riverbed. Tours are offered as early as 8 a.m. and run until as late as 9 p.m. during the peak summer visitor season, accommodating up to 25 passengers per tram. At a comfortable 60 degrees Fahrenheit all year, the caves offer a cool respite in summer months or a great activity on a rainy day. Most visitors agree that the tour is worth every penny, and groups of more than 20 people can save substantially by booking at the group rate in advance.