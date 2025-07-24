America's Only 'Ride-Thru Cave' Offers Year-Round Tours Through Ancient Formations In The Midwest
While there are other underground formations you can explore on foot, like this one-of-a-kind Florida park with dazzling caverns, Missouri's Fantastic Caverns is the sole opportunity in the U.S. to enjoy nature's magnificent subterranean architecture from the comfort of a jeep-drawn tram. In fact, there are just three other such ride-through caves in the world. With minimal walking involved, including a ramp from the parking lot directly to the visitor center, these caverns are accessible to people with mobility challenges, seniors, and those with younger children. As described on TripAdvisor, this experience is a "relaxing and easy tour for anyone with young children or old bones."
Closed just a handful of days a year, the caves can be explored only through guided tours, navigating the tram along a former underground riverbed. Tours are offered as early as 8 a.m. and run until as late as 9 p.m. during the peak summer visitor season, accommodating up to 25 passengers per tram. At a comfortable 60 degrees Fahrenheit all year, the caves offer a cool respite in summer months or a great activity on a rainy day. Most visitors agree that the tour is worth every penny, and groups of more than 20 people can save substantially by booking at the group rate in advance.
Making a cavern accessible to everyone
In 1862, a local landowner, John Knox, followed his dog into a hidden entry point and discovered a pristine cave system directly on his property. With the help of a team of 12 bold and enterprising women, he developed what would become the only commercial cavern of its kind in the United States, accessible to everyone. With the original gas exhaust causing damage to the cavern, clean-burning propane upgrades were added to the jeeps, and America's ride-thru cave was born.
Today, the 55-minute tour is broken up with stops and narration by lively and engaging tour guides eager to share cave tales, ranging from the illicit to the extraordinary. Unexpected stories of speakeasies, live country music shows, and the Ku Klux Klan will find you imagining the early days following the cave's discovery. The cavern is spotlighted to illuminate some of the more dramatic cave structures. It's impossible not to be awestruck by the unique ecosystem that initially evolved in this darkness. Try to spot some of the original cave residents napping between the dripping stalactites overhead.
Don't forget to smile for a photo during your cavern tour, which you can purchase later in the gift shop. It's a perfect souvenir from your visit to Fantastic Caverns, and this place in America's geological history.
Make your own memories at the birthplace of Route 66
Fantastic Caverns is located just 10 minutes from Interstate 44, where it passes through Springfield, Missouri — the birthplace of legendary Route 66. The iconic road will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026, drawing visitors to the many great attractions along its 2,400 miles through eight states. One of the best attractions along Route 66, Springfield's own History Museum on the Square features an exhibit dedicated to this pivotal period of American history. Immerse yourself in the vibe of Route 66 with the 75-car collection at the Route 66 Car Museum, a private car collection spanning eight decades.
As the "Queen of the Ozarks," Springfield's natural beauty is on full display in the county's 105 parks. Nature enthusiasts can take advantage of over 100 miles of recreational trails, fishing, spotting over 170 bird species, and watching for native wildlife, including deer, foxes, and wild turkey. Scenic hiking trails are available for all levels of experience, from family-friendly to moderate difficulty. Cycling enthusiasts should gear up for Ozark Greenways' street and paved trails, which won the 2025 League of American Bicyclists Gold award for bicycle-friendly businesses benefiting communities.
For those seeking something unexpected, a visit to Pythian Castle combines history with ghostly tales. Located near the city center, the Knights of Pythius originally built Pythian Castle as an orphanage. The building is now a certified haunted house complete with ghost tours, murder mysteries, and intrigue. Follow this up with a stop at any of the multiple locally owned antique shops, wineries, and breweries around the city for seasonal gifts and treats that capture the flavor of the Ozarks.