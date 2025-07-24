One Of The Best Prairie Cities Is An Unexpected Midwestern Goldmine Of Architecture And Broadway History

Perhaps best known for their scenic beauty, Iowa's 99 counties are a sweeping Midwest landscape of wildly underrated cities and verdant farmland dotted with rolling hills and flat plains shaped by ancient glaciers. Conveniently located approximately two hours' drive from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport to the north and Des Moines International Airport to the south, Cerro Gordo County in North-Central Iowa is home to a city that offers considerably more than outdoor adventures amid pictorial surroundings. While so much big-city culture may be unexpected, Cerro Gordo's county seat, Mason City, delivers with its mix of arts, entertainment, and historical attractions. Mason City is the largest urban center in North Iowa and a place where visitors can view unique Prairie School architecture and learn about the city's rich musical legacy. If you're looking for a lively destination with an interesting cultural history, this Iowa gem is well worth discovering, and it's only a 15-minute drive from Clear Lake.

Incorporated in 1870, Mason City has a history linked inextricably to its abundance of clay and limestone resources. When the railroad came to town in 1866, local brick, Portland cement, and tile industries began to flourish, and several prominent citizens started commissioning design projects. There are plenty of architectural works to see, and this is the only city in the world where a Frank Lloyd Wright‒designed hotel remains standing. An iconic downtown building, the Historic Park Inn Hotel is worth a visit, similar to Wright's Pennsylvania house considered the "best all-time work of American architecture." Music fans and architecture buffs alike will enjoy touring the restored 1895 Queen Anne‒style boyhood home of famous American composer Meredith Willson, which gives a glimpse into the early 1900s.