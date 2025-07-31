North Carolina's Scenic State Park Is A Gateway To The Mile High Swinging Bridge With Majestic Mountain Views

Feeling stuck in the same old routine? Getting bored with your normal daily activities? Maybe it's time to follow the advice of former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and do something that scares you. How does floating a mile above the ground on America's highest suspension footbridge sound?

Welcome to North Carolina's Mile High Swinging Bridge, located next to Grandfather Mountain State Park. Built in 1952, the 228-foot bridge stretches across an 80-foot valley between the mountain's Linville Peak and Convention Table Rock. Despite the name, the bridge swings very little thanks to its steel foundation and sturdy cables. And the reward you get for facing your fears is a gorgeous panoramic view of the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains.

The admission fee for the bridge ranges from $22 to $32 for adults, depending on the season, with discounts available for seniors, kids, and AAA members. Once you've got your ticket in hand, it's a beautiful drive up a winding mountain road to the Top Shop visitor center. Here you can climb the 50 stairs up to the paved pathway that leads to the bridge, or take the elevator inside the center. After soaking up the scenery and taking selfies to prove your bridge bravery, head back to the Top Shop to learn about the rich history of Grandfather Mountain and its founder, Hugh Morton. In addition to his conservation work, Morton was also a professional photographer. His images are on display at the center and provide visitors with a visual timeline of the mountain's evolution.