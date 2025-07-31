North Carolina's Scenic State Park Is A Gateway To The Mile High Swinging Bridge With Majestic Mountain Views
Feeling stuck in the same old routine? Getting bored with your normal daily activities? Maybe it's time to follow the advice of former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and do something that scares you. How does floating a mile above the ground on America's highest suspension footbridge sound?
Welcome to North Carolina's Mile High Swinging Bridge, located next to Grandfather Mountain State Park. Built in 1952, the 228-foot bridge stretches across an 80-foot valley between the mountain's Linville Peak and Convention Table Rock. Despite the name, the bridge swings very little thanks to its steel foundation and sturdy cables. And the reward you get for facing your fears is a gorgeous panoramic view of the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains.
The admission fee for the bridge ranges from $22 to $32 for adults, depending on the season, with discounts available for seniors, kids, and AAA members. Once you've got your ticket in hand, it's a beautiful drive up a winding mountain road to the Top Shop visitor center. Here you can climb the 50 stairs up to the paved pathway that leads to the bridge, or take the elevator inside the center. After soaking up the scenery and taking selfies to prove your bridge bravery, head back to the Top Shop to learn about the rich history of Grandfather Mountain and its founder, Hugh Morton. In addition to his conservation work, Morton was also a professional photographer. His images are on display at the center and provide visitors with a visual timeline of the mountain's evolution.
Grandfather Trail is not for the faint of heart
If you've conquered the swinging bridge with ease and are ready for an even bigger thrill, stop by the Top Shop service counter to get a free hiking permit and trail map. There are two trails that stem directly off the parking lot, including the 4.8-mile Grandfather Trail, which is considered one of the most challenging hikes on the mountain. Although no additional equipment is required, only advanced hikers should tackle this trail's steep terrain, ladder climbs, and in-place cable systems that span across three mountain peaks. (In other words, if you have a fear of heights, this is not the trail for you!)
Hikers who prefer a less death-defying experience still have plenty of other hikes to choose from, including the 13 miles of trails within Grandfather Mountain State Park. These pet-friendly trails range from easy half-mile strolls to more strenuous 3.6-mile hikes. Guests can access these trails without paying the bridge admission fee by entering through the Daniel Boone Scout Trail off the Blue Ridge Parkway or the Profile Trail off North Carolina Highway 105. The trailheads also have a place to register for the free hiking permit and grab a map. But before you go, be sure to check online for any closures that may impact your trip.
Extend your hiking adventure and stay at one of Grandfather Mountain State Park's campsites. There are 13 different backcountry sites, but you'll need to hike in to get to them. A single tent site costs $17 per night, and a group tent site runs $37 nightly. Review the park's website for a full list of campsites available, details on how long it takes to hike there, and how much elevation you'll encounter while lugging your gear. Reservations are required and due to the area's spotty cellular service, should be done online before you arrive.
The road trip to Grandfather Mountain is rich in beauty and history
The closest major airport to Grandfather Mountain State Park is the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, located roughly 100 miles southeast. Take your time and visit some of the charming mountain towns along the route, such as Blowing Rock, a city known for its award-winning restaurants and exceptional cuisine. The drive also includes a trip down the renowned Blue Ridge Parkway. The parkway boasts at least 200 scenic overlooks, and "America's Favorite Drive" is especially breathtaking during the fall season.
To understand how Grandfather Mountain got its name, take a detour through the town of Foscoe. Although there are several spots on the mountain where rock formations seem to resemble an elderly man's profile, this town is said to have the most recognizable view of the wise old grandfather who gave the mountain its endearing title. And speaking of old, history buffs might be blown away to learn that some of Grandfather Mountain's geologic features are more than 1 billion years old. In 1992, the ancient mountain was added by UNESCO to the Southern Appalachian Biosphere Reserve. The designation recognizes the abundance of plants, animals, and microorganisms that inhabit the mountain. For example, more than 10 species of fireflies and other glowing insects call Grandfather Mountain home. You can see these illuminating insects light up the night sky during the park's ticketed viewing events that are held between mid-June and mid-July.