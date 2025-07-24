Why Rick Steves Recommends Booking Hotels As You Travel Through Europe

You're planning a trip to Europe, and you've mapped out everything from flights to sites to hotels. Before finalizing your plans, though, you may want to consider advice from travel pro Rick Steves. On his website, Steves says booking hotels as you go can give you real freedom to explore. "There's nothing more liberating than stepping onto a platform, realizing the train on track 6 is going to Hamburg and the train on track 7 is Copenhagen-bound ... and you're free to go where the spirit moves you," he penned. This approach may not work for everyone or every trip, but it can create a one-of-a-kind experience if you give it a try.

Of course, there are a few things to think about before taking a trip like this. First, think about the time of year you're traveling. Going during the shoulder or off-season is a great way to save money and dodge crowds, so you're not waiting in hours-long lines for every major attraction. You're also more likely to find open hotel rooms, leaving you room to explore and decide where you're going on the fly.

Your destination matters, too. Finding a last-minute hotel room in the middle of summer in Rome is unlikely, but late fall or winter might get you exactly what you want. Steves also recommends looking into less popular destinations. If you've ever driven through the Italian countryside and thought about stopping for a night in a small hill town, this is one way to make it happen.