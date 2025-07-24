Why Rick Steves Recommends Booking Hotels As You Travel Through Europe
You're planning a trip to Europe, and you've mapped out everything from flights to sites to hotels. Before finalizing your plans, though, you may want to consider advice from travel pro Rick Steves. On his website, Steves says booking hotels as you go can give you real freedom to explore. "There's nothing more liberating than stepping onto a platform, realizing the train on track 6 is going to Hamburg and the train on track 7 is Copenhagen-bound ... and you're free to go where the spirit moves you," he penned. This approach may not work for everyone or every trip, but it can create a one-of-a-kind experience if you give it a try.
Of course, there are a few things to think about before taking a trip like this. First, think about the time of year you're traveling. Going during the shoulder or off-season is a great way to save money and dodge crowds, so you're not waiting in hours-long lines for every major attraction. You're also more likely to find open hotel rooms, leaving you room to explore and decide where you're going on the fly.
Your destination matters, too. Finding a last-minute hotel room in the middle of summer in Rome is unlikely, but late fall or winter might get you exactly what you want. Steves also recommends looking into less popular destinations. If you've ever driven through the Italian countryside and thought about stopping for a night in a small hill town, this is one way to make it happen.
How to book your hotels as you travel, per Rick Steves
Rick Steves offers several great tips for booking hotels as you travel. He suggests pre-booking the first few nights of your trip, especially if you'll be staying for a while, so you don't to make decisions while jet-lagged. Steves also recommends smaller establishments over expensive, intercontinental hotels which he doesn't have the highest opinion of, as they tend to separate travelers from the local culture they came to experience.
When checking into your first hotel, ask the people at the front desk where they recommend staying at your next destination. They may have suggestions or even call ahead for you. "A good time to contact the next hotel is around 9 or 10 a.m., when the receptionist knows who'll be checking out and which rooms will be available," he wrote. In fact, Steves' go-to strategy for cheaper hotel stays is dealing with them directly rather than through travel websites. If business is slow, you may be able to negotiate the price. In a pinch, Steves says the HotelTonight app can be helpful for last-minute bookings.
Another Steves-approved tip: Don't take the first room you're offered. Ask to see it first, and decide from there. If it's less-than-perfect, you may be able to negotiate a lower rate. You can also look into room-finding services at train stations or tourist offices if you're in a bind. Finally, if you happen to be looking for a room in a larger city and everything is booked, consider staying up to an hour away in a smaller town. You can always take a train or bus back into the city.