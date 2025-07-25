Tucked Between Milan And Lake Como Is Italy's Medieval Village With Incredible Trails And Cheese
The Lombardy region in Northern Italy is brimming with iconic locales like picturesque Lake Como and bustling Milan, the Italian city known for food and fashion that's also the second most walkable in the world. Tucked between these coveted destinations is the medieval hilltop village of Montevecchia, a lesser-traveled gem that's blessed with spectacular panoramic views, incredible trails through the Curone Valley, and a rich heritage of wine and cheese production. Significant history also endures among Montevecchia's lush terrain, where ancient settlements of Neanderthals and Homo Sapiens have been uncovered.
Located 1,640-feet above sea level, Montevecchia, which means "old mountain" in Italian, is perched across three terraced, pyramid-shaped hills that are the source of much mystery. In 2003, a Czech research team discovered several similarities between these hills and the pyramids of Giza. Like Giza's pyramids, Montevecchia's hills are aligned with the transit of Orion at sunrise and the summer solstice, and both sites share the same measure of incline. Also uncovered was an observation platform situated at an optimal angle for watching the sunrise as well as for viewing the highest and lowest points of the moon. Although researchers quickly dubbed the hilltop town the "Italian Giza," they've yet to find an explanation for the uncanny similarities.
Montevecchia and its mysterious hills are encircled by the Regional Park of Montevecchia and the Curone Valley in the province of Lecco. The town is part of a larger region called Brianza, which is teeming with serene nature trails meandering through idyllic woodlands. To drink in sweeping, magnificent views across the valley's vineyards and all the way to the Alps, climb the 180 steps leading to the hilltop Sanctuary of the Blessed Virgin of Mount Carmel, a local church built between the 16th and 17th centuries.
Savoring Montevecchia's rich heritage of cheese and wine production
Montevecchia is famous for its cheese production, although the small town doesn't quite boast the same reputation as this gorgeous renaissance village in Tuscany famed for its cheese. Its most famous formaggio is the spreadable, milky white Caprini di Montevecchia, a cheese aged for just shy of a week that's produced from raw goat's milk sourced from the surrounding Curone Valley. Montevecchia's ivy-covered town center has a handful of cheese shops where you can delight in Caprini di Montevecchia smeared over a delicious hunk of crusty bread.
Discover more of Montevecchia's low-key decadence by sipping its lovely local wines, which are produced under the designation of Terre Lariane IGT. Montevecchia's history of wine production dates back to the nineteenth century, with production today primarily in the hands of a co-op known as the Viticultori Lariani. Together, these 30 producers turn out over 80 different regional wines that are beckoning to be sipped and savored.
In the heart of town, the terrace at Enoteca di Montevecchia is one of the best places to explore the breadth of Montevecchia's wine output while enjoying beautiful sunset views over Milan. The intimate tasting room carries a vast selection of regional wines, EVO, local honey and preserves, and delicious baked goods, which are great for enjoying on the spot, or to snap up as souvenirs. An expert sommelier can lead you through guided tastings of three or six wines. Those wines pair excellently with the famous Montevecchia cheeses you'll be nibbling.
Explore the beauty of Montevecchia's trails through the Curone Valley
The sprawling Montevecchia Regional Park and the Curone Valley are filled with fantastic hiking trails that nature lovers will adore. The area is home to a winding labyrinth of 11 nature trails which are shaded by majestic birch, chestnut, and oak trees. Trails range dramatically in elevation gain from 600 to 1,600 feet, making them suitable for all levels of adventurers. The 3.5-mile Galbusera Bianca — Sentiero dei Sassi loop is a mild journey that's perfect for families, while the more demanding 6.5-mile Anello Parco route requires a little more gusto.
If you want to kill two birds with one stone while you're visiting Montevecchia, indulge in some agriturismo, which celebrates agriculture in combination with tourism. For example, one popular way to experience Montevecchia's countryside is by pairing wine tastings with hiking and biking. Tour company Lake Como For You offers a guided, three-and-a-half hour cycling and wine tour that takes you through vineyards and to boutique wineries, where you'll also get to sample some local cuisine. Every Thursday, Hike and Bike leads adventurous oenophiles on a hike through Montevecchia's woodlands, culminating at picturesque vineyards where you'll sip IGT wines and feast on local cheeses and prosciutto. Still feeling peckish? Hike and Bike is happy to arrange a delicious, private Italian dinner.
If you're lodging at one of the best places to stay on Italy's iconic Lake Como, Montevecchia makes for a great day trip from Como (the town on the lake with the same name) that's just 45 minutes by car, or a little over an hour-and-a-half by train. Montevecchia is equally easy to reach from nearby Milan, which is only an hour-and-forty-five minutes by train, or a quick 40-minute drive.