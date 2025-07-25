Tucked Between Milan And Lake Como Is Italy's Medieval Village With Incredible Trails And Cheese

The Lombardy region in Northern Italy is brimming with iconic locales like picturesque Lake Como and bustling Milan, the Italian city known for food and fashion that's also the second most walkable in the world. Tucked between these coveted destinations is the medieval hilltop village of Montevecchia, a lesser-traveled gem that's blessed with spectacular panoramic views, incredible trails through the Curone Valley, and a rich heritage of wine and cheese production. Significant history also endures among Montevecchia's lush terrain, where ancient settlements of Neanderthals and Homo Sapiens have been uncovered.

Located 1,640-feet above sea level, Montevecchia, which means "old mountain" in Italian, is perched across three terraced, pyramid-shaped hills that are the source of much mystery. In 2003, a Czech research team discovered several similarities between these hills and the pyramids of Giza. Like Giza's pyramids, Montevecchia's hills are aligned with the transit of Orion at sunrise and the summer solstice, and both sites share the same measure of incline. Also uncovered was an observation platform situated at an optimal angle for watching the sunrise as well as for viewing the highest and lowest points of the moon. Although researchers quickly dubbed the hilltop town the "Italian Giza," they've yet to find an explanation for the uncanny similarities.

Montevecchia and its mysterious hills are encircled by the Regional Park of Montevecchia and the Curone Valley in the province of Lecco. The town is part of a larger region called Brianza, which is teeming with serene nature trails meandering through idyllic woodlands. To drink in sweeping, magnificent views across the valley's vineyards and all the way to the Alps, climb the 180 steps leading to the hilltop Sanctuary of the Blessed Virgin of Mount Carmel, a local church built between the 16th and 17th centuries.