The 'Bluegrass Capital Of The World' Is An Underrated Midwest Gem With Legendary Festivals And Scenic Preserves
If you were to ask someone where they think the world's bluegrass capital is located, odds are that they will guess somewhere in the heart of Kentucky's picture-perfect bluegrass region. However, this is far from the truth. Situated just 50 miles south of Indianapolis and 20 miles east of Bloomington is a small town called Bean Blossom (also spelled Beanblossom), and this town has an extensive music history that will appeal to history buffs and bluegrass fans. Because of this, Only In Your State referred to the town as the "Bluegrass Capital of the World." Not only that, this rustic area of Indiana is also home to many nature preserves, historical landmarks, and bustling state parks.
Bean Blossom is known as the bluegrass capital because of its ties to a man named Bill Monroe, the Father of Bluegrass. Because of the extremely popular Brown County Jamboree music festival, Bill Monroe traveled to Bean Blossom and purchased the jamboree grounds in 1952. Starting in 1967, Monroe started the annual Big Blue Grass Celebration which attracted thousands of excited spectators to the music park the following year. Because of the festivals' recurring successes, Dwight Dillman purchased the park and renamed it the Bill Monroe Music Park and Campground in honor of Monroe and his contributions. Dillman also constructed the Bill Monroe Bluegrass Hall of Fame Museum on the grounds, and the park continues to host several bluegrass and country music festivals throughout the year.
The love of bluegrass lives on through Bean Blossom's music festivals
The best time to visit this park is during their annual music festivals that last throughout the summer months. May features the Americana Bean festival and June hosts the iconic Bill Monroe Bluegrass Festival. In fact, in Bean Blossom, there is one music festival a month lasting through to September. You can check the town's website to see all of the events and purchase tickets. Ticket rates vary per event, and some smaller events (like the Americana Bean Festival) allow visitors to attend the festival for free with a camping reservation. However, the major events require guests to purchase a festival pass each day they attend separate from their camping reservations. Always check ticket information so you can be prepared for any event.
Booking your stay at Bill Monroe Music Park and Campground is as easy as going to the website and making a reservation. There are 250 campsites available, including both primitive tent camping, RV sites, and cabins. Both water and electricity hookups are provided for RV campers. Primitive campsites run at a rate of $33.50 per night and RV sites are between $38 and $65 per night depending on location. If you don't own a tent or a camper, you can rent one of the two rental campers if they are available or stay in one of the park's 14 cabins. The camp is pet friendly and lets visitors rent golf carts for easy transportation around the grounds. Don't forget to pack a fishing rod because the campground also has a 5-acre lake with a strict catch and release policy.
Nature lovers will have a field day with Bean Blossom's nature preserves
Indiana is renowned for its covered bridges, including America's longest historic covered bridge. If this is of interest, then the Bean Blossom Covered Bridge is a must-see spot. Constructed in 1880, this bridge is one of the last three single-lane covered bridges still in use in Indiana. The bridge was constructed after Bean Blossom residents petitioned for it to enhance travel between Bean Blossom (previously known as Georgetown) and Nashville, Indiana. Since its construction, the locals have repaired the bridge several times to ensure its upkeep.
For a bit more interactivity with nature, pay a visit to the Beanblossom Bottoms Nature Preserve. This 824-acre wetland preserve is a sanctuary for many endangered animal species, such as the Indiana bat and the Kirtland's snake. The plastic boardwalk trail spans 2 miles and can get slick when wet, so waterproof boots are advised. As an Important Bird Area and Wetland of Distinction, this preserve is a birdwatcher's dream. On a good day, you might find bald eagle nests, woodpeckers, woodcocks, and warblers.
About an hour from Bean Blossom and just south of the town of Nashville is Brown County State Park. It is the largest state park in Indiana, blowing Indiana's oldest state forest with secret groves and longest state trail out of the water. Boasting over 16,000 acres of forested valleys and rolling hills, this area is also known as the "Little Smokies." With over 70 miles of horse trails, equine-enthusiasts will have a blast. Make sure to visit during the fall months and appreciate the leaves as they change colors. If one day at this substantial park feels like too little, you can reserve a room at the Abe Martin Lodge. The rustic cabins cost roughly $100 per night, and the inn rooms can range from $160 to $200 per night.