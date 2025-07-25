The 'Rottenest City' On The Pacific Coast Has The Highest Property-Crime Rate In California

Emeryville was developed between the 1890s and 1930s, being built up around elements like stockyards, a racetrack, an iron mill, a paint plant, and a railroad running up and down the coast. Nefarious haunts like bars, bordellos, and gambling spots sprang up, with card clubs being a particular favorite. Speakeasies thrived during Prohibition, when corrupt police and city officials happily took kickbacks. The mayhem spurred Alameda County District Attorney Earl Warren to denounce Emeryville as "the rottenest city on the Pacific coast."

Today, it seems Emeryville still struggles to combat its "rotten" moniker. Socioeconomic disadvantages, proximity to other crime-ridden neighborhoods like Oakland, languishing law enforcement resources, and lax crime laws all contribute to Emeryville's problems. The woes of big box retailer Target are a barometer of how bad things have been. Nearly 450 robberies at Emeryville's Target between 2021—2023 forced the closure of the self-checkout aisle. And in one wild caper, a woman lit fire to a rack of apparel, possibly as a diversion while she escaped the store with stolen goods.

While Emeryville may be "rotten," it still boasts a thriving community and several parks and recreation areas, and it's known as a retail hub as well as a home for the arts. Emeryville's central Bay Area location also led to its selection as the headquarters for Pixar Animation Studios, whose renowned campus was built under the supervision of visionary Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Some neighborhoods exist where crime is less rampant, like Pacific Park Plaza and Emerbay in the north. While Emeryville might not yet be one of the incredible California spots locals say you need to visit in your lifetime, there's reason for hope. The E'ville Eye reported that in the first half of 2024, violent crime in Emeryville was 17% lower compared to the same time frame in 2023.