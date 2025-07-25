The Pope's Summer Residence Is An Italian Hill Town Of Gardens And Palaces Called A 'Mediterranean Paradise'
The world is taking note as Pope Leo XIV returns to the tradition of papal summer retreats two months after his election. But where exactly did he go for some peace and quiet? Castel Gandolfo, a hilltop town in Italy's Lazio region, has long been a serene sanctuary for popes who need a personal escape from the Vatican's hustle. And since 2016, the once-private grounds have been open for all to explore. The estate comprises the Apostolic Palace itself, the observatory, Villa Barberini, and more than 135 acres of landscaped gardens. The latter were originally part of Roman Emperor Domitian's imperial villa and were later redesigned with Baroque flair. Visitors can walk among olive groves, flowering hectares, and even ancient Roman ruins.
History buffs will appreciate the historical importance of Castel Gandolfo. It was here that Pope Pius XII wrote and promulgated the Summi Pontificatus, his first encyclical, where he condemned racism, totalitarianism, and the breakdown of international solidarity when World War II started. Also, as Vatican archives and survivor testimonies reveal, Castel Gandolfo became a shelter for Jews and refugees during the Holocaust.
Located just 15 miles southeast of Rome, Castel Gandolfo is only a 45‑minute train ride away, so it's close enough for a day trip. However, staying overnight in one of the boutique inns or lakeside villas allows you to experience the town's golden hour glow, sunset views over Lake Albano, and the tranquility that settles in after the tour groups leave. It's the perfect way to escape the crowded streets of Rome.
Discover the world of popes at this palace-turned-museum
The museum at the Apostolic Palace is an absolute must-see for anyone visiting the town. A long hallway draws special attention from visitors: The Gallery of the Popes, where portraits of every pope since 1500 line the walls in chronological order, from St. Peter to the present day. Several of the popes' ceremonial vestments are also exhibited, which offer visitors a rare and intimate glimpse into the private world of the popes.
However, one of the most unexpected sights at the museum is a collection of vintage papal cars. Most striking is a black vintage Mercedes‑Benz 600 Pullman Landaulet, gifted to Pope Paul VI in 1963, long before the iconic "Popemobile" existed. He also used a Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL limousine (W 109 series), a gift the carmaker sent him in 1966. You'll also find a black BMW 733i, pictured below, used by Pope John Paul II during his stays at Castel Gandolfo.
As if that weren't enough, you can tour the pope's former bedroom, a modest space where generations of popes rested, prayed, and wrote. The space only includes a simple bed and a few furnishings. This bedroom is where beloved Pope Pius XII passed away in 1958. Additionally, the palace is also home to the Vatican Observatory domes and panoramic terraces, which were exclusively reserved for the pope and his inner circle. It was only after October 2024 that it finally opened its doors to the public.
Planning your travel costs for Castel Gandolfo
For those exploring Italy on an extremely tight budget, the most cost-effective route is taking the Trenitalia train from Rome's Termini Station to Castel Gandolfo station, with one‑way fares being between $2.80 and $5. For a more flexible but pricier option, Uber operates 24/7 in Castel Gandolfo, with trips from Rome averaging around $75 for a one‑way ride.
Accommodations at Castel Gandolfo are moderately priced, on average falling between $80 and $240. We recommend staying at Hotel Castel Gandolfo or Villa Degli Angeli for spectacular lake views and walkable access to the palace and gardens. The Airbnb options are fewer here, but lakeside villas and condos in the area start around $130 a night.
Also, don't be afraid to snap a pic of your favorite parts of the property. Unlike the Sistine Chapel, where photography is against the rules, the Vatican is more relaxed in Castel Gandolfo. Photography is allowed throughout the Apostolic Palace and Pontifical Villas, just don't bring in any tripods, selfie sticks, or drones. Also, even if Castel Gandolfo is not inside Vatican City, it's still Vatican-owned, so the City's rules, such as the dress code, still apply here. So, don't forget to cover your shoulders, knees, tattoos, hats, and caps.
Tickets for the museum are around $24 per person; however, if you're considering getting a Rome and Vatican Tourist Pass, keep in mind that Castel Gandolfo is not included.