The Pope's Summer Residence Is An Italian Hill Town Of Gardens And Palaces Called A 'Mediterranean Paradise'

The world is taking note as Pope Leo XIV returns to the tradition of papal summer retreats two months after his election. But where exactly did he go for some peace and quiet? Castel Gandolfo, a hilltop town in Italy's Lazio region, has long been a serene sanctuary for popes who need a personal escape from the Vatican's hustle. And since 2016, the once-private grounds have been open for all to explore. The estate comprises the Apostolic Palace itself, the observatory, Villa Barberini, and more than 135 acres of landscaped gardens. The latter were originally part of Roman Emperor Domitian's imperial villa and were later redesigned with Baroque flair. Visitors can walk among olive groves, flowering hectares, and even ancient Roman ruins.

History buffs will appreciate the historical importance of Castel Gandolfo. It was here that Pope Pius XII wrote and promulgated the Summi Pontificatus, his first encyclical, where he condemned racism, totalitarianism, and the breakdown of international solidarity when World War II started. Also, as Vatican archives and survivor testimonies reveal, Castel Gandolfo became a shelter for Jews and refugees during the Holocaust.

Located just 15 miles southeast of Rome, Castel Gandolfo is only a 45‑minute train ride away, so it's close enough for a day trip. However, staying overnight in one of the boutique inns or lakeside villas allows you to experience the town's golden hour glow, sunset views over Lake Albano, and the tranquility that settles in after the tour groups leave. It's the perfect way to escape the crowded streets of Rome.