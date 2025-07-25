Ireland's Unique Region Has European Beach Horse Racing, World-Class Heritage Sites, And Vast Countryside
The Emerald Isle is a dream destination for nature lovers and history buffs. With glorious coastal vistas, vast green landscapes, and flowing pints of Guinness, what's not to love? If you decide to visit the island for a vacation, there are many incredible regions to discover that will keep you coming back for more, one of which is located in Ireland's Ancient East.
Meath, a county located just northwest of Dublin — a beer-loving city home to one of Ireland's most popular tourist hotspots – is a mecca for heritage sites and horse racing, and features Hollywood filming locations. That's right, if you watched the iconic 1995 movie "Braveheart" starring Mel Gibson, you have already seen many of County Meath's famous castles and landscapes. This often-overlooked region is brimming with Medieval wonders, magical rivers, and fairytale-like stone bridges, as well as an impressive 5,200-year-old passage tomb that is older than Stonehenge in the UK.
The heart of the region is the Boyne Valley, an easy 30-minute drive from Dublin Airport where you can dive headfirst into Ireland's fascinating history, explore its most significant heritage sites, and soak up the mythical landscape. For those short on time, Boyne Valley and the surrounding areas make an ideal day trip from Dublin City Centre, with plenty of tours operating regularly. However, car hire is highly advised to enjoy flexibility and to visit more off-the-beaten-path sites along the way.
Meath is brimming with world-class heritage sites
Some of Meath's most outstanding features are its heritage sites, and since Ireland is an ancient country, there are many remnants of ages past that are incredible to witness. Visitors can step back in time to the days of Medieval knights and ancient civilizations. One of the best heritage sites is Trim Castle, which was one of Ireland's first Medieval castles. It was heavily featured in the blockbuster "Braveheart." Situated in the quaint town of the same name, Trim Castle is Ireland's largest Anglo-Norman castle. It is truly a sight to behold, with the River Boyne flowing in the background — the perfect backdrop for photos, a picnic, or quiet reflection. The grounds are free to visit, and adult tickets for guided tours are about $6. The hours vary by season.
Slane Castle, a popular location for concerts, holds major historical significance within the region and is one of the most impressive historic buildings in the country. Located in the heart of the Boyne Valley on a 1,500-acre estate, this 120-year-old castle welcomes visitors for tours, nature walks, and is even home to a thriving distillery producing excellent Irish whiskey. Furthermore, the Newgrange megalithic tomb, which dates back to the Stone Age, is a world-famous historical site that attracts crowds of visitors during the winter solstice when the passage and chamber miraculously light up.
In addition, Knowth and Dowth, UNESCO World Heritage Sites alongside Newgrange, are well worth exploring, as well as Bective Abbey and the beautiful Hill of Tara, set among vast green countryside. If that's not enough, Meath has more than 3,000 monuments and historical sites to discover.
Discover what else Meath has to offer
Horseracing fans will love Meath, especially since this region has a rich horseracing heritage. Throughout Meath, you will find world-famous race courses such as Fairyhouse, home to the prestigious Irish Grand National, as well as Bellewstown and Navan. Laytown Races is the only beach horse race in Ireland, and the only official grandstand beach race in Europe approved by governing bodies. The iconic race has been held since 1868.
Families cannot miss a visit to Emerald Park, boasting Ireland's only wooden rollercoaster, which is not for the faint-hearted. For a more peaceful activity, outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of the flowing rivers, ideal for angling and kayaking, as well as the many bike and walking trails throughout the region. From historic town trails to forests and riverside walks, County Meath is brimming with opportunities to connect with nature. In addition, foodies will love that the Boyne Valley is recognized as one of the world's best food destinations by National Geographic Traveller (UK) and the World Food Travel Association FoodTrekking Awards. Sage & Stone in Duleek is a great spot to try farm-fresh local dishes.
For incredible vistas, the Hill of Slane is a go-to spot with "outstanding views on a sunny day," according to a Tripadvisor reviewer. Some of the best hotels in the region are The Johnstown Estate, Trim Castle Hotel, and the Knightsbrook Hotel & Spa. Meath is not short of traditional Irish pubs serving fresh pints and delicious hearty dishes, but if you want to visit a pub with a quirky claim to fame, then check out the world's oldest pub just 65 miles away. And if you fancy a permanent vacation, Ireland will pay you to move to its scenic, remote islands.