Ireland's Unique Region Has European Beach Horse Racing, World-Class Heritage Sites, And Vast Countryside

The Emerald Isle is a dream destination for nature lovers and history buffs. With glorious coastal vistas, vast green landscapes, and flowing pints of Guinness, what's not to love? If you decide to visit the island for a vacation, there are many incredible regions to discover that will keep you coming back for more, one of which is located in Ireland's Ancient East.

Meath, a county located just northwest of Dublin — a beer-loving city home to one of Ireland's most popular tourist hotspots – is a mecca for heritage sites and horse racing, and features Hollywood filming locations. That's right, if you watched the iconic 1995 movie "Braveheart" starring Mel Gibson, you have already seen many of County Meath's famous castles and landscapes. This often-overlooked region is brimming with Medieval wonders, magical rivers, and fairytale-like stone bridges, as well as an impressive 5,200-year-old passage tomb that is older than Stonehenge in the UK.

The heart of the region is the Boyne Valley, an easy 30-minute drive from Dublin Airport where you can dive headfirst into Ireland's fascinating history, explore its most significant heritage sites, and soak up the mythical landscape. For those short on time, Boyne Valley and the surrounding areas make an ideal day trip from Dublin City Centre, with plenty of tours operating regularly. However, car hire is highly advised to enjoy flexibility and to visit more off-the-beaten-path sites along the way.