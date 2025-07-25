Washington's Scenic City Near Chelan Has Five Riverfront Parks Packed With Exciting Outdoor Activities
The state of Washington is renowned for its rich natural beauty and abundant greenery, making it a haven for those who love outdoor activities. Whether it's hiking, mountain biking, fishing, skiing, kayaking, or whitewater rafting, the Evergreen State has it all. Or, if you're trying to do everything in a single vacation, you can simply visit the small town of Pateros along the Columbia River.
Situated just 20 minutes from Chelan, Washington's world-class wine destination with serene beauty, Pateros also sits along the Cascade Loop, aka the road surrounded by orchards, vineyards, and one of the world's prettiest lakes. However, despite its proximity to these places, it's actually pretty easy to miss Pateros on the map. With a population of just around 600 people, you won't find man-made attractions or major resorts here.
Instead, what Pateros lacks in amenities it more than makes up for in outdoor accessibility. The town has five — yes five — riverfront parks where you can lounge by the water, launch a boat, or just go swimming. Plus, no matter what time of year you visit, Pateros caters to all adventurers. So pack up your gear, and let's discover what makes this tiny slice of paradise so appealing.
Why Pateros, Washington, is an outdoor lover's paradise
First, let's run through the five unique parks, starting from the north and working our way down. Ives Landing Park is perfect for RVers or traditional campers who want to be next to the water and have quick access to a boat ramp. For example, if you're paddling down the Columbia River and want a place to stop for the night, Ives Landing is one of the best options in town. Next, there's Pateros Memorial Park, which is the largest of the five and hosts various live events and festivals throughout the year. If you're someone who just wants to dip their toes in the water and relax by the river, this park is great. This is also where you can find the Pateros Visitor's Center and City Hall.
Moving on down, the next stop is the Methow Boat Launch, which is ideal if you want to explore the smaller Methow River heading west instead of the mighty Columbia heading south. This park is closed during the winter, and it connects to an extensive waterfront trail if you want some light hiking. If you prefer paddleboarding or kayaking, a better option for launching into the Methow River is at Peninsula Park. This park is also fantastic for kids, as it features a playground, a sandy beach, and easy swimming access, with no motorboats nearby. Finally, there's Riverside Park, which is notable for its tennis courts and grassy terrain, making it ideal for picnics or just lounging by the water.
If you follow the Methow River north, you'll run into some of the best whitewater rafting spots in the region. Pateros is also close to other outdoor sites like Alta Lake State Park and the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Again, no matter what kind of adventures you want to experience, Pateros gives you plenty of options.
Planning a seasonal trip to Pateros
Because the town is so small, there are limited lodging options in Pateros (outside of camping or RVing). However, because it's part of the Cascade Loop, you may just want to incorporate it into your loop travels, along with other notable sites like the vibrant Washington city known as the Apple Capital of the World or the Bavarian Village of Leavenworth. If you choose to RV around the loop, you can stay at various parks and RV campsites along the way. Alternatively, if you're heading straight to Pateros, it's about a 4-hour drive from Seattle.
The time of year you visit can also make a difference. Pateros regularly gets several feet of snow every winter, and the roadways heading into town can close due to inclement weather. That said, if you love winter activities like skiing, snowboarding, or snowshoeing, Pateros offers some incredible opportunities to experience fresh powder.
But if you visit during the spring and summer, you'll get to take full advantage of the river and the city's various events and festivals. For example, in August, the city hosts Hydro Races, so you get to see high-powered boats duke it out on the water.