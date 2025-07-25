Washington's Scenic City Near Chelan Has Five Riverfront Parks Packed With Exciting Outdoor Activities

First, let's run through the five unique parks, starting from the north and working our way down. Ives Landing Park is perfect for RVers or traditional campers who want to be next to the water and have quick access to a boat ramp. For example, if you're paddling down the Columbia River and want a place to stop for the night, Ives Landing is one of the best options in town. Next, there's Pateros Memorial Park, which is the largest of the five and hosts various live events and festivals throughout the year. If you're someone who just wants to dip their toes in the water and relax by the river, this park is great. This is also where you can find the Pateros Visitor's Center and City Hall.

Moving on down, the next stop is the Methow Boat Launch, which is ideal if you want to explore the smaller Methow River heading west instead of the mighty Columbia heading south. This park is closed during the winter, and it connects to an extensive waterfront trail if you want some light hiking. If you prefer paddleboarding or kayaking, a better option for launching into the Methow River is at Peninsula Park. This park is also fantastic for kids, as it features a playground, a sandy beach, and easy swimming access, with no motorboats nearby. Finally, there's Riverside Park, which is notable for its tennis courts and grassy terrain, making it ideal for picnics or just lounging by the water.

If you follow the Methow River north, you'll run into some of the best whitewater rafting spots in the region. Pateros is also close to other outdoor sites like Alta Lake State Park and the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Again, no matter what kind of adventures you want to experience, Pateros gives you plenty of options.